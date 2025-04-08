How Are Semi Trucks Weighed On The Road? The Tech Behind Weigh Stations Explained

In 2022, trucks transported over 72% of American freight in terms of overall weight, according to the American Trucking Association. In fact, if all long-haul semi drivers suddenly stopped working, Business Insider reports it would be 3 days before grocery store shelves would be emptied.

However, unregulated trucks overburdened with too much cargo contribute to quicker deterioration of roads and pose a safety risk to other motorists. Both stopping distance and maneuverability suffer with a semi loaded over the limit. Each state has weight limits imposed based on how many axles are present, certain restrictions on areas like bridges, and overweight exemptions in specific circumstances.

One of the ways authorities discourage overweight trucks is weigh stations, typically located along the highway, which have massive scales. There are different types of scales employing mechanical or electric technology. Some are level with the ground using a pit design, others sit above ground, requiring the semi to stop at an elevated platform, while others are portable. The Massachusetts State Police, speaking with CBS News, admitted that some drivers looking to skirt the law know where the permanent weight stations are and avoid them. As a result, the agency has experienced a lot of success with portable scales, popping up in commercial districts unannounced.

