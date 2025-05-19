Every Small SUV With Third-Row Seating You Can Buy Today

If you're in the market for a new SUV in 2025, there is absolutely no shortage anywhere you look in the segment. Whether it's a mid-size crossover or a full-size luxury model you're looking for, there's at least one brand with a popular SUV that'll stand out from the crowd. One of the biggest selling points for these vehicles is their increased practicality over the likes of sedans and hatchbacks, providing more space to every passenger as well as the driver. The inclusion of a third row of seating can introduce massive benefits in this department, but the choice can become slim depending on various factors.

Generally, three-row SUVs fall into either the mid-size or full-size categories of the SUV segment, as their increased width and length can keep the passengers in the very back from feeling too cramped. However, certain manufacturers have still found a way to include a third row within their smaller SUVs, albeit some more successfully than others, to keep options open for buyers who want the compact nature of some SUVs that make the most of their space. The selection of compact SUVs with three rows of seating is much more limited, but the following six models manage to cover plenty of ground, from affordable to high-end luxury.

These are the current small SUVs that come with three rows of seating.

