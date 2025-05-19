10 Creative Uses For Google Lens On Your Laptop

Google Lens is an excellent tool that can serve multiple purposes when used on a smartphone. It can be used to scan QR codes, identify an animal species, or translate text when you point your camera at a foreign language. While the Lens app on a smartphone uses your phone's camera to identify scenes and process them, did you know that you can also use Google Lens on your computer? The core idea of the app remains the same, but the way it functions is quite different. Since most computers or laptops don't have a rear-facing camera, Google Lens relies on the information displayed on your screen. It can detect the elements on your computer's screen and process them to produce the required information. It's also an easy way to reverse image search in Chrome or any compatible browser for quick context on anything visual.

This unlocks a host of possibilities when it comes to what you can do using Google Lens on your laptop. Not only can you use it for basic tasks like translating text, identifying what kind of bird or plant you're looking at, or scanning a QR code on the screen, but it can also be used in creative ways you may not have thought of. For instance, Google Lens on a web browser can be used to find the exact shade of makeup worn by your favorite celebrity or to find a piece of furniture you saw in a TV show. Sounds interesting? Well, there are lots of such applications that we've listed below.