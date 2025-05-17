Which New Toyota SUV Gets The Best Gas Mileage?

The Toyota SUV lineup for 2025 includes nine models, more if you add hybrid variants. Efficiency-minded and environmentally conscious car shoppers will want to know about fuel economy for the 4Runner, bZ4X, Corolla Cross, Crown Signia, Grand Highlander, Highlander, Land Cruiser, RAV4, and Sequoia. But the answer isn't straightforward because there are many ways to slice and dice the results. Do you just look at combined fuel economy ratings, or should city and highway mpg numbers be the focus?

In addition, the abundance of hybrid powerplants in Toyota SUVs gives some vehicles a leg up over their non-hybrid counterparts. Electrification adds another complication, as MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) comes into the conversation. There's also the unibody versus body-on frame debate, as crossovers like the Highlander with a combined body and frame architecture are more efficient than a 4Runner, Land Cruiser, or Sequoia with separate body and chassis construction.

There's a lot to consider. We'll dive into the details by examining Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fuel economy ratings for all Toyota SUVs from the 2025 model year. That said, we'll start with the most fuel-efficient Toyota SUV that still requires a stop at a gas pump, the Corolla Cross Hybrid. This all-wheel-drive-only subcompact crossover sips the least gasoline, with a combined rating of 42 mpg and city fuel economy of 45 mpg. However, the Corolla Cross Hybrid and the RAV4 Hybrid (also all-wheel-drive-only) share a highway rating of 38 mpg. SlashGear's review of the Corolla Cross Hybrid noted its strong fuel economy over the non-hybrid Corolla Cross. The 2025 RAV4 Hybrid performs similarly.

