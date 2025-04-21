What Does MPGe Mean, And How Is It Different From MPG?

Ever since hybrid and electric vehicles have become more prominent in the marketplace, automobile manufacturers have had the unenviable task of trying to convey to potential customers that they are the most fuel-efficient cars on the market. A popular way to do that for an EV is with range. They will tell you how far they estimate your car will be able to drive on a single charge of the battery. This makes a lot of sense in theory, but for those moving over to electric space from traditional gas-powered vehicles for the first time, these people have little experience with range numbers. If an EV can go 387 miles on a single charge, how does that compare to their current vehicle? The efficiency of gas-powered cars is measured in miles per gallon (MPG). That is the measurement most people understand. Well, ever since 2010, car companies have adopted MPGe.

The "e" in MPGe stands for "equivalent," as this measurement aims to convert the efficiency of an electric battery and motor into the parlance of that liquid fuel. This is not a foolproof measurement, but its results look exceptionally good when put on the sticker on the window of a car waiting to be sold. Here, we are going to break down exactly how the Environmental Protection Agency devised the formula for MPGe, why it is a useful measurement to have, and why it is a slightly problematic measurement to use, particularly for hybrid vehicles.