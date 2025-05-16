How To Connect Four TVs And Make One Massive Screen

Once you've got your TVs, controller, and mounts ready, it's time to piece everything together. Start by measuring your wall space and TV with laser precision. A 2x2 grid with four 55-inch TVs should need at least a 100-by-60-inch surface area, plus buffer room. Use a level, a stud finder, and painter's tape to mark out exact mounting points. Check out the detailed video by Xpress TV Mounting above for a clearer look.

After marking your layout, securely install the mounts, ideally anchoring them to studs for maximum support. Once all four brackets are up and aligned, lift the TVs into place. This is a two-person job, minimum, so don't wing it solo unless you like broken panels. With the displays mounted, connect them to your video wall controller using high-speed HDMI or DisplayPort (DP) cables. The controller should already be pre-configured for your layout, but if not, most platforms include quick setup wizards. When your displays are connected, power everything on and launch your video wall software. Align the image across your screens using the controller's calibration tools to eliminate bezel bleed or sizing mismatches.

Pro tip: Give your setup space to breathe since these displays can run hot. Consider adding a small fan or keeping the AC on low nearby during long runtime sessions. Lastly, when you're not watching anything, you can feed your video wall with slideshows that look good blown up.