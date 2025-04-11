How To Measure Your TV The Right Way

One of the most important specifications of any TV is its size. This gives you a clear idea of how well the TV will look in a room, the optimal viewing distance, and whether it will fit in a cabinet or need to be mounted on the wall. Although TVs are typically rectangular, you'll often hear them referred to by a single size, like 32-inch, 55-inch, or 75-inch. However, this number doesn't refer to your TV's height or width.

To measure your TV's screen size, you'll need a measuring tape or a ruler. Use it to measure diagonally from the top-left corner of the screen to the bottom-right corner. Make sure you don't include the side bezels in your measurement. The diagonal length you get is what manufacturers use to label the TV's screen size.

A major reason why TVs are measured diagonally is that they offer a simple way to convey the overall size. Unlike before, modern-day TVs are much slimmer and have minimal bezels, so a single measurement can give you an idea of how big the TV is without overwhelming them with numbers. For instance, a 42-inch TV will have a screen approximately 37 inches wide and 21 inches tall. Note that bigger isn't always better when it comes to TV sizes. Your overall experience will also depend on other factors such as, the resolution, display technology, viewing distance, and content quality.

