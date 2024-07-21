Samsung QN85C Vs. QN90C: What's The Difference Between These 4K QLED TVs?
Samsung is one of the most recognized and reputable names in the tech industry. And, given its number one spot in our rankings of major TV brands, the company has shown strong competence in making things besides smartphones. The Samsung Neo QLED series is a premium line of AI-powered 4K TVs with plenty on offer for immersive viewing. QLED technology is one of the latest buzzwords in the TV industry, popular due to its use of Quantum Dot technology. This technology adds an extra layer behind the LCD display, resulting in a brighter and improved color display.
Surprisingly, Samsung's Quantum Dot technology dates back to 2016; however, things have only advanced since then with the introduction of Samsung's Neo QLED technology. Neo is Samsung's language to indicate the presence of mini-LEDs. There are several benefits mini-LED technology offers, including increased brightness and better contrast. But this only scratches the surface of what Samsung's latest Neo QLED TVs are capable of achieving.
We'll compare two of Samsung's latest QLED TVs: The QN85C and the QN90C, so you know which smart TV is right for you. Whether you're seeking a display for watching movies, gaming, or casual viewing, there's plenty to consider, so buckle up. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's QN85C and QN90C Neo QLED TVs.
What is Samsung's QN85C Neo QLED TV?
Starting with the cheapest of the two models is Samsung's QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV. But just because the model is less expensive, that doesn't mean it lacks quality features. The TV boasts a vibrant 4K display, a sleek design with four HDMI 2.1 ports, plus a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming.
The QN85C is powered by Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor, which is capable of upscaling HD content into crisp 4K resolution. Another standout feature is its mini-LED backlight technology, which helps to emphasize details in both bright and darker conditions. Thanks to its local dimming, the QLED TV is capable of achieving true black at 0 nits while automatically adjusting the contrast to suit different scenes. Plus, with HDR10 and HDR10+ support, the QN85C is well-equipped to deliver an impressive color range.
While the above features are great for watching movies, the Samsung QN85C QLED TV is also packed with features for gaming. In addition to its 120Hz display, the Samsung TV supports Game Motion Plus and offers an OTS sound system to deliver exceptionally good sound. Even as a budget option, the Samsung QN85C QLED TV excels in many areas for an immersive viewing experience.
What is Samsung's QN90C Neo QLED TV?
The Samsung QN90C QLED TV shares many similar features with the QN85C. You get the same 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with 4K upscaling plus HDR10+ support for vivid colors. There's also the same 120Hz refresh rate to attract gamers. While you can expect great contrast on both TVs, the Samsung QN90C QLED TV takes it one step further than the QN85C, adding an anti-glare feature among minor tweaks that push it beyond the cheaper Neo TV.
Samsung bundles the improved technologies under the name Neo Quantum HDR+. With the technology, you can expect a higher peak brightness, with tests showing a peak brightness of 1,787 nits against the QN85C's 955 nits. Another advantage is Samsung's Ultra Viewing Angle technology, which enables easy viewing wherever you are in the room. It's worth noting, however, that this technology is only available on TV model sizes 55 inches and upwards.
Similar to the Neo QN85C TV, the QN90C features an AI Energy Mode powered by SmartThings, plus enhanced security via Samsung Knox. Another nice touch is both offer Samsung's solar-powered remote, which offers a user-friendly layout plus voice control options.
Which QLED TV should you buy?
Picking the right Neo Series TV depends on your specific preferences and what you'll primarily be using your TV for. If you're a gamer, for instance, the QN90C QLED TV doesn't offer much more than the QN85C in terms of gaming features, with both models offering 120Hz displays and Game Motion Plus. Alternatively, if your TV is awkwardly positioned and results in strange viewing angles, the Neo QN90C's ultra-wide technology might be worth investing in.
While both models share similar specs, they can mostly be differentiated by the Neo QN90C's anti-glare screen, OTS+ sound system, and higher peak brightness. If these extra perks aren't a major concern, Samsung's QN85C QLED TV offers a well-rounded performance for casual viewing, movies, and gaming. What's guaranteed in both models is an industry-leading QLED display with Quantum Dot technology, shown to outlast OLED displays when comparing OLED and QLED displays.
You can pick up a 75-inch model of the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV for $1,499, whereas a QN85C Neo TV of the same size costs $1,699. Both models have been found cheaper, however, as a result of huge TV discounts from Prime Day 2024.
Methodology
In our comparison of these two Samsung Neo QLED TVs, we've closely analyzed information directly from Samsung to provide an accurate overview of the specs on offer. For testing information on how well each model performs, we've referred to trusted publications for further insights. In our analysis, we've focused on aspects of gaming, watching movies, and general everyday viewing so you can pick a TV that best meets your demands.