Samsung QN85C Vs. QN90C: What's The Difference Between These 4K QLED TVs?

Samsung is one of the most recognized and reputable names in the tech industry. And, given its number one spot in our rankings of major TV brands, the company has shown strong competence in making things besides smartphones. The Samsung Neo QLED series is a premium line of AI-powered 4K TVs with plenty on offer for immersive viewing. QLED technology is one of the latest buzzwords in the TV industry, popular due to its use of Quantum Dot technology. This technology adds an extra layer behind the LCD display, resulting in a brighter and improved color display.

Surprisingly, Samsung's Quantum Dot technology dates back to 2016; however, things have only advanced since then with the introduction of Samsung's Neo QLED technology. Neo is Samsung's language to indicate the presence of mini-LEDs. There are several benefits mini-LED technology offers, including increased brightness and better contrast. But this only scratches the surface of what Samsung's latest Neo QLED TVs are capable of achieving.

We'll compare two of Samsung's latest QLED TVs: The QN85C and the QN90C, so you know which smart TV is right for you. Whether you're seeking a display for watching movies, gaming, or casual viewing, there's plenty to consider, so buckle up. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's QN85C and QN90C Neo QLED TVs.