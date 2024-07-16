Best Prime Day TV Deals For 2024: Huge Discounts On Top Brands
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It was almost a decade ago, in July 2015, that Amazon decided to come up with an online shopping event called Prime Day. The occasion was to celebrate Amazon's 20th birthday by offering customers great products at super-low, discounted prices. Prime Day sales events have become a regular affair since then, and have proven a massive success for Amazon. The 2023 Prime Day event, for example, was the company's biggest ever — with Amazon selling more than 375 million items worldwide over the course of the two-day event.
Exactly a year later, Amazon's 2024 sale event is back, with thousands of Prime Day deals on a wide variety of products spanning multiple categories. While there are several deals to choose from, this article specifically focuses on the best Prime Day TV deals currently available.
Thanks to these amazing discounts — up to 45% off on some brands — now is a great time to finally upgrade to that large-screen smart TV you have always wanted. In this list, we have only included smart TVs from well-known brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and Vizio, ensuring that the product you end up buying should be free of quality issues.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 TV Deals
We start with a 65-inch, 4K OLED TV from Samsung which is going for a massive 45% discount over its original price. This Samsung S95C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV is available as a limited time deal for $1,797.99 — with an original list price of $3,297.99. Next up, we have another 65-inch 4K TV, this time from LG. The LG OLED evo is also marketed as a gaming-oriented TV, with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. You can buy this LG TV as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale for $1,846.99 — which is a 34% discount off its original list price of $2,796.99.
If 65-inch screens don't cut it for you, how about upgrading to a massive 85-inch TV? You can do that without breaking the bank — although absent an OLED screen — with this 4K LED TV from Sony. The Sony KD85X77L Google TV is currently going for just $1,098, which is a 25% discount over its actual price of $1,498. If you are on the other end of the spectrum, and need something with a smaller display, take a look at this 48-inch Samsung OLED TV. Normally $1,597.99, this 4K OLED model is currently priced at $1,197.99 — a discount of 25%.
If you liked the first 65-inch LG OLED TV from this list, but needed something slightly cheaper, it could be a good idea to go with the LG Evo C4 Series OLED TV, which is being offered at a 33% discount, and can be yours for $1,796.99 — compared to the original $2,699.99 price tag.
More Amazon Prime Day TV deals
If you can't see yourself spending a huge amount on a large-screen TV, this 50-inch QLED TV from Vizio is loaded with features and is an absolute value-for-money package. This is thanks to its discounted price of $449.99, which is 29% lower than its original $629.99 price tag.
Looking for a TV that adds a touch of class to your living room? You can't go wrong with this Samsung's 55-inch "The Frame" TV. With deep wooden bezels, it's designed to display artwork when not in use. The Frame is usually priced at $1,345.98, but has a 26% Prime Day discount, knocking it down to $997.99.
It's time now for another 55-inch 4K OLED TV from LG. This model — the LG OLED55C3PUA — is priced at just $1,096.99, which is 15% lower than its original price of 1,296.99. Samsung makes excellent QLED TVs, and our next offering is the 2023 model Samsung QN50Q80C QLED TV, which can be purchased for an incredibly low price of $697 — a 30% discount over its original $997.99 price tag.
Our last option on this list is another affordable smart TV, this time from LG. The model in question is a 55-inch 4K LED TV. The model in question belongs to the LG UR9000 Series and is priced at $396.99 — 21% lower than its actual $499.99 price tag.