How Prime Invite-Only Deals Work For Amazon Prime Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Prime Day is soon upon us, but some of the best deals offered during the company's summertime answer to Black Friday aren't easy to get. Many of the deals from top brands are "invite only" which means not just anyone can get the discount on offer. According to Amazon, this is due to the limited availability of certain products.

Invite-only deals made their debut back in 2023, with several products using the feature. This included things like deeply discounted TVs. This year's invite-only deals include 55% off a pair of Sony headphones, 33% off a SodaStream bundle, and 60% off a watch made by Citizen.

If you want an invite to buy one of these, or another invite-only product, there are a couple of qualifiers. Firstly, you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and secondly an email address needs to be attached to your account. If both of those boxes are ticked, simply go to the product page and click on the "request invite" button. If you get an invitation, then an email should arrive in your inbox confirming you can buy the product at the Prime Day price. You don't have to purchase the product in the end, but the offer is time-limited, so if you receive an invite you should make your mind up quickly. The offer ends when the Prime Day event ends.

The invite will also appear in the "your messages" section of your Amazon account page, and a push notification will be sent via the app. Each invite only entitles you to buy one of a specific product at the Prime Day price, though you can request and receive invites for multiple different products. Basically, buying a Soda Stream won't mess up your chances of getting a TV on deep discount.