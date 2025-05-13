3 Crate Engines With 2,000HP

Crate engines seem like they would be a good entry point for people to get into modding their cars. These are engines shipped in wooden crates — hence the name — that are made to be ready to fit right underneath the hood of your car, but of course, there are a lot of things you need to know about crate engines before you go on to purchase one. These are typically engines for people looking for serious power and are used quite often in racing situations, as not every crate engine you can buy will be street legal.

Advertisement

There are plenty of crate engines that are able to generate more than 500 horsepower. If you are a real speed demon, a more limited selection of crate engines can be found pushing that output to over 1,000 horsepower. Then there is an incredibly select group of crate engines that truly pushes things to the max, producing at least 2,000 horsepower.

The place you are going to want to look for these incredibly powerful crate engines is Nelson Racing Engines (NRE). As the name suggests, it is a company that focuses all of its time and resources on creating engines to satisfy those needing some impressive power for their car. Among its dozens of offerings, NRE has three crate engines that manage to either reach or cross that 2,000-horsepower barrier, with some engines boasting a maximum output of 2,500 horsepower. Let's go through these three engines to see if any of them are right for your needs.

Advertisement