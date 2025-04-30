5 Crate Engines With Over 500 HP
While the auto industry's march towards electrification has seen many manufacturers' V8-powered production car lineups be reduced or be discontinued, even if those V8 engines deserve a second chance, this type of powertrain remains alive and well in the aftermarket. In fact, it's arguably never been easier to buy a high-powered performance engine, since many can now be bought online in a matter of minutes or simply ordered over the phone. The most powerful of these crate performance engines can churn out horsepower outputs that stretch into four-digit territory, but buyers looking for that kind of exceptional power will also need exceptionally deep pockets.
Crate engines are useful for a wide variety of projects, from stripped-down track day toys to tire-smoking street builds. Specialist engine builders are always a good place to start when shopping for a high-powered crate engine, but there are also a bevy of options available directly from the performance catalogs of major manufacturers. We've picked out a few of our favorites from both independent specialists and automakers' catalogs, each with over 500 horsepower on tap.
Roush 5.0L RSC Coyote V8 Engine – 600 horsepower
Roush and Ford have an intertwined history, but a Roush crate engine is different from a standard Ford crate engine. Many Roush engines have a stronger focus on track performance, and feature improved components compared to the Ford engines they're based on. The result is often that Roush's engines are capable of higher horsepower outputs than those offered from the factory by the Blue Oval. One of the most potent engines in Roush's current crate engine lineup is the 5.0-liter RSC Coyote, which the company claims has been dyno tested to 600 horsepower.
Like the stock Ford Coyote, the Roush engine has all-aluminum construction, variable camshaft timing, and 5.0 liters, or 305 cubic inches of displacement. However, the major difference is that Roush fits the engine with a supercharger, which results in a more than 100 horsepower boost over the stock mill. That's enough to give any car it's fitted with a healthy advantage at stop lights, but Roush's website notes that the engine can "only be legally used in emissions-exempt applications." So, unfortunately street builds are a no-go, at least from a legal standpoint.
Chevrolet LS9 Long Block V8 Engine – 638 horsepower
Chevrolet offers a range of crate engines including Corvette engines like the LT4 and LS9, but it's the latter we're spotlighting here. The LS engine series is a favorite among builders for good reason — it's affordably priced, its stock components can handle significantly higher horsepower outlets than stock, and there's a huge aftermarket surrounding it. The last point is particularly important, as it means LS engines make great candidates for everything from drag builds to show-ready restomods.
The engine can be bought second hand and rebuilt into race-ready form, but it's also available new directly from Chevy's performance parts catalog. The LS9 Long Block is the most powerful crate engine currently available from the catalog's LS family section, with a 638 horsepower output. The 6.2-liter, or 376 cubic inch engine features forged titanium connecting rods, an aluminum block, and forged aluminum pistons. It originally appeared in the production C6 Corvette ZR1, where it became known for its durability. It's still just as durable today, and can be modified to create significantly higher horsepower figures using only parts from Chevy's parts catalog. In fact, the brand's engineers modified the engine to produce over 1,000 horsepower with only a few additional off-the-shelf parts and E85 fuel.
Ford 572ci 385 Series Big Block V8 Engine – 655 horsepower
Despite not fitting one of its production vehicles with a 385 Big Block engine during this century, a high-performance version of the engine continues to be available in crate form from Ford's Performance Parts catalog. The 385 Big Block line was introduced in the '60s and remained in mass production until the late '90s, powering everything from muscle cars to heavy duty trucks over its time on sale.
The 572ci (9.4L) Big Block that's available from Ford's parts catalog today is a race-ready mill built for speed rather than heavy-duty hauling, and it churns out 655 horsepower on premium pump gas. It packs Super Cobra Jet cylinder heads, a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods, and pistons built by Diamond Racing. Since it doesn't meet modern emissions standards, Ford cautions that it should only be used for off-road or competition use. It doesn't come cheap either, with a listed price tag of $19,750, but for builders looking for the ultimate old-school crate engine, it might well be an investment worth making.
BluePrint 632ci ProSeries Big Block V8 Engine – 815 horsepower
Crate engine buyers looking for big block power don't have to opt for a Ford engine. Major independent engine builders like BluePrint offer high-powered crate versions of GM big block engines like the 632 cubic inch, or 10.4-liter ProSeries Big Block, which is rated at 815 horsepower. Several versions of the 632 ProSeries engine are available, from fully dressed complete crate engines that are ready for installation to cheaper long blocks that will require some additional components.
BluePrint also offers the engine in Blackout Reaper Edition form, pictured here, which finishes the entire engine in a stealthy shade of black. Prices vary between variants, with the engine pictured above priced at $19,499 and the cheapest available 800+ horsepower long block available from $15,199. That's not much considering the power on offer, and makes the engine an appealing option for a variety of track and street builds. For the engine to be legally fitted to street builds, it must be used in a car registered in 1967 or earlier, otherwise it risks falling foul of emissions laws.
Hemi Hellephant C170 6.2L V8 Engine – 1,025 horsepower
Builders with particularly generous budgets and the desire to leave pretty much everything else in the rear view mirror have a variety of 1,000+ horsepower crate engines on offer to them, including the appropriately named C170 Hellephant. The name was created by combining two classic Hemi nameplates, the Hellcat and Elephant, and a range of Hellephant-branded engines have been offered through Dodge's Direct Connection performance catalog.
The Hellephant C170 retails for $29,995, putting it out of reach for most enthusiasts. However, it's still far cheaper than buying a lightly used example of the Challenger SRT Demon 170, which is the only production car to use the engine. As of this writing, potential buyers will be set for a long wait to receive their crate Hellephant too, since the Direct Connection website lists it as being on back order with no set ETA for new orders.
Still, it'll be worth the wait, as few other crate engines boast such an outlandish spec sheet. Its 1,025 horsepower output is made possible thanks to a cast-iron block, a 3.0L supercharger, a forged alloy steel crankshaft, and forged alloy pistons, alongside several other upgrades from the standard Hellcat engine. Its 6.2-liter, or 376 cubic inch displacement remains unchanged. To reach its maximum output, the Hellephant will require E85 fuel, but it can also be run on premium pump gas.