5 Crate Engines With Over 500 HP

While the auto industry's march towards electrification has seen many manufacturers' V8-powered production car lineups be reduced or be discontinued, even if those V8 engines deserve a second chance, this type of powertrain remains alive and well in the aftermarket. In fact, it's arguably never been easier to buy a high-powered performance engine, since many can now be bought online in a matter of minutes or simply ordered over the phone. The most powerful of these crate performance engines can churn out horsepower outputs that stretch into four-digit territory, but buyers looking for that kind of exceptional power will also need exceptionally deep pockets.

Crate engines are useful for a wide variety of projects, from stripped-down track day toys to tire-smoking street builds. Specialist engine builders are always a good place to start when shopping for a high-powered crate engine, but there are also a bevy of options available directly from the performance catalogs of major manufacturers. We've picked out a few of our favorites from both independent specialists and automakers' catalogs, each with over 500 horsepower on tap.