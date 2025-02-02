3 Discontinued V8 Engines That Deserve A Second Chance

Ferrari's multi-award winning F136 engine family might collectively be a darling of the automotive scene, but you could argue the high-revving 4.5-liter F136 V8 sits above everything. It was one of the world's most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine when it debuted under the hood of the mid-engine Ferrari 458 Italia back in 2010, where it generates 562 horses (and 398 lb-ft of torque) and growls all the way to 9,000 rpm redline – enough to make it one of the highest-revving production engines at the time. That output is routed to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and delivers a blisteringly fast 0-60 mph sprint time of 3.3 seconds, an 11.5-second quarter mile run, as well as a limited top speed of 202 mph, per a Car and Driver testing.

The 90-degree V8 was also the first engine to feature direct fuel injection on a Ferrari road car. The use of this feature, along with the dual-clutch automatic gearbox, not only enabled the 458 Italia to be more efficient than its predecessor, the F430, but it also lowered the car's CO2 emissions to around 573 grams per mile (320 grams per kilometer). As for fuel economy, it stood at 12 mpg city, 18 mpg highway, and 14 mpg combined for the 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia, according to EPA estimates. The Ferrari 4.5-liter F136 V8 also made its way to the Ferrari 458 Spider as well as the Ferrari 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A, where it produces 597 horsepower. Although Ferrari did discontinue the engine in 2015 – it was the last naturally aspirated V8 engine built by the Maranello outfit – you could argue the 4.5-liter F136 V8 is a compelling powerplant with plenty left to give, and hence deserves a comeback.

