How Much HP Does A 392 HEMI Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

When it comes to impressive engine output, HEMI has been a top fixture in the automotive industry since it rose to prominence in the 1960s. Although HEMI would go on hiatus for over three decades following the end of the classic muscle car era, Dodge would resurrect the brawny brute in the early 2000s, further refining its creation.

The GEN III 392 HEMI V8 launched in 2011 and was included in the Charger SRT8, Challenger SRT8 and later in select SUVs. Until 2014, a stock 392 HEMI generated 470 horsepower with 470 lb-ft of torque. However, 2015 would see figures for the engine enhanced to 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque.

If you're interested in utilizing this HEMI for your next project build, you can source one from the used car market, a junkyard, or opt for a new crate engine version. The Genuine Mopar Performance 392 SRT Gen III HEMI just so happens to be one of the biggest HEMI crate engines ever built and can be yours for around $8,045. The 392 HEMI crate engine features the enhanced horsepower and torque figures of the post-2015 factory configuration, for plenty of power to play around with.

While Dodge discontinued the HEMI engine, you can still grab it in a select and limited-edition model of Jeep. We experienced a white-knuckle thrill behind the wheel in our 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition review, and while it's undoubtably fast, it's also set at a wallet-devastating price point.