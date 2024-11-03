What Makes A Roush Crate Engine Different From A Regular Ford Crate Engine?

With the Roush name prominently displayed on a number of performance-oriented Ford vehicles from Roush Mustangs to Super Duty trucks, it's evident the Roush name is synonymous with high performance. Jack Roush, the driving force behind Roush Performance and the crate engines the company supplies, served as an engine development engineer for Ford Motor Company before establishing Roush Performance Engineering in 1976. Under Jack's leadership, Roush Performance engines, cars, and race teams have enjoyed success in several forms of motorsports, a list that includes NHRA Pro Stock Drag Racing, SCCA and IMSA Road Racing, and NASCAR, to name just a few.

Crate engines come in a variety of sizes, with uses ranging from direct replacement of an existing engine to engine swaps and inclusion in fully custom hot-rod builds. While both Ford and Roush make powerful crate engines based on small block and big block Ford platforms, only Ford's crate engines are built to factory specifications with factory tooling by factory-trained technicians.

With Roush's racing pedigree, it's not surprising that its crate engines are predominantly only legal for use in applications where emissions don't have to be controlled. In contrast, the fuel-injected 7.3L Ford Godzilla crate engine is street-legal, as it's the same engine Ford provided in 2020 F-250 Super Duty pickup trucks.

