What Vehicles Have The Ford Godzilla Engine & Is It Any Good?
Fans of a certain big lizard and Ford trucks might be interested in learning about Ford's 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. As the name suggests, this is a sizable engine that is typically used in big vehicles like the Super Duty trucks or school buses. The Godzilla is in the V8 engine family, but don't expect to stuff this behemoth into a Mustang or anything close in size.
Since 2020, the Godzilla engine has been used in the Super Duty line, E-Series, and F-Series vehicles; including the F-600, F-650, and F-750. While this engine is often found in fleet or enterprise vehicles, the average person can still get their hands on one. You can buy the Godzilla engine directly from Ford for $8,500, but you still need a vehicle to swap it into.
Large trucks are your best bet, but people have managed to get one up and running in an F-150 before. The 2023 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty come with a smaller 6.8L version if you opt for the XL trim. You must select that engine specifically because the F-250 XL has eight choices. Before you track a Godzilla down for yourself and spend thousands, it helps to know how it fares against compatible engines.
Is the Godzilla engine any good?
Considering Ford is still using the engine in several vehicles long after its debut, it's safe to assume the automaker is happy with its performance. The 2020 engine version is 430 HP, but it can get well over 1,000 with a supercharger. Where the engine shines is towing, especially if you're looking for a Diesel alternative. A YouTube video from The Getty Adventures concludes the Diesel engine, Ford's highly reliable 6.7L V8, does tow a 14,000-pound trailer better than the Godzilla engine, but the comparison is close.
With Diesel engines typically costing more to maintain despite longer maintenance intervals, having an alternative like the Godzilla can help drive costs down long-term. Of course, most people won't ever have to tow something like a 10,000+ lbs trailer, so you'll need to adjust your expectations accordingly, as that's where much of the value comes from. Gas mileage is very low with some owners reporting 11.5 MPG as its peak while towing, but a much more manageable 19.5 without towing. While your own numbers will vary, your ballpark will likely be in the same area.
Ultimately, the Godzilla engine sets out to do what it's designed to do. It easily handles payloads up to 19,000 lbs for passenger F-250s and 350s. If you're willing to meet the hefty asking price, it's a solid investment despite the low gas mileage.