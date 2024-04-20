What Vehicles Have The Ford Godzilla Engine & Is It Any Good?

Fans of a certain big lizard and Ford trucks might be interested in learning about Ford's 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. As the name suggests, this is a sizable engine that is typically used in big vehicles like the Super Duty trucks or school buses. The Godzilla is in the V8 engine family, but don't expect to stuff this behemoth into a Mustang or anything close in size.

Since 2020, the Godzilla engine has been used in the Super Duty line, E-Series, and F-Series vehicles; including the F-600, F-650, and F-750. While this engine is often found in fleet or enterprise vehicles, the average person can still get their hands on one. You can buy the Godzilla engine directly from Ford for $8,500, but you still need a vehicle to swap it into.

Large trucks are your best bet, but people have managed to get one up and running in an F-150 before. The 2023 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty come with a smaller 6.8L version if you opt for the XL trim. You must select that engine specifically because the F-250 XL has eight choices. Before you track a Godzilla down for yourself and spend thousands, it helps to know how it fares against compatible engines.