11 DeWalt Tools You'll Want In Your Tool Box For Big Home Renovations
A major home renovation is a serious undertaking. For those seeking a cost-effective approach to the task, handling some or all of the demolition or even the building jobs baked into a home remodeling can be a great option. Homeowners with a bit of know-how alongside a willingness to learn and expand their capabilities (and toolbox) will often take extreme satisfaction out of the project while also cutting down on the expense in a truly significant way. For large projects, the markup to hire a general contractor to oversee the changes can be as high as 25%, and that's without considering the base labor costs! For many homeowners who are skilled with their tools and understand how to perform tasks like framing walls or installing cabinets, the trade is a simple one: Paying someone else to do the job will save you time and effort, but can add thousands of dollars in additional costs.
Plenty of homeowners these days are opting for an alternative. Instead of paying a contractor to perform the work, investing some of that cash in a collection of quality tools gives you experience, tangible equipment that can be used again later, and a project that you exert increased control over and pay less for. Naturally, DeWalt tools offer a valuable jumping-off point in this regard. From heavy-duty power tools to precision equipment designed to tackle finish work, DeWalt tools run the gamut of functionality and value. These 11 tools can go a long way to delivering comprehensive renovation coverage that pays dividends long into the future.
20V Max 3-Mode SDS Rotary Hammer Drill
An SDS drill is a great place to begin when surveying critical tools that can make a big impact in major renovations. If you're tackling just about any kind of large change in your home, having an SDS Rotary hammer drill in your arsenal can make all the difference. This tool isn't just a basic drill. Instead, it functions as a hugely versatile demolition tool and fastening support element. The 20V Max 3-Mode SDS Rotary Hammer Drill from DeWalt won't come cheap when compared with other SDS drills in the category. It's found on Amazon for a list price of $349, but it's currently offered at $309.
Alternatives and hammer drills featuring a D-shaped handle often sell for much less. However, this rotary hammer drill utilizes a special additional feature that not all options will include. Instead of the basic 2-function drilling modes, this rotary hammer drill offers a third hammer-only operation. This is crucially important for those living in and renovating homes made of bricks or concrete blocks. The hammer-action allows for controlled demolition of these hardened materials and offers an important additional feature to help with outdoor concrete works, too.
20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw
A reciprocating saw lives in the same demolition-minded universe as an SDS drill. These saws feature a blade that punches in and out of the tool body at high speed to deliver a cut in a manner similar to your jigsaw. Where the reciprocating saw excels, however, is in its ability to slice through just about anything you might find. Without it, tearing out old construction is a time-consuming and careful process. Typically, you'll want to use cutting tools to slice away old timbers when dismantling a wall, old decking, or trim work in a door frame along the ground. But these elements are secured with nails, screws, and may include additional material like wires or pipes. With a jigsaw or oscillating multitool blade, running into material that isn't wood can result in damage to your blade or even the tool itself. A reciprocating saw is different. No matter what might be hiding behind the wall, your saw can handle it. Fortunately for DeWalt enthusiasts, the brand makes one of the best reciprocating saws you can find.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw is a great option. It features a compact length measuring just 14.5 inches. This allows it to fit between studs in the wall to support increased tool mobility. It features a keyless, four-position blade clamp and a variable speed trigger that ranges up to 2,900 SPM. This tool can also serve as a fast-cutting solution when channeling out access space for pipes and other elements that need to be set beneath your floorboards or elsewhere.
20V Max XR 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder with Kickback Brake and Slide Switch
Another key cutting tool that renovators will want to have in their arsenal is an angle grinder. Grinders offer supreme flexibility when it comes to cutting all kinds of material. You're not likely to be slicing through wooden boards with your grinder, but just about anything else you might need to cut can benefit from this addition. The tool features a rapidly spinning cutting disc that's ideal for shearing through thick and heavy material like concrete, stone, metal, and even tile. What makes the angle grinder so critical to the success of a renovator is interchangeability. Rather than shifting tooth density or kerf dimension when changing cutting accessories, swapping angle grinder discs allows you to tackle different cutting objectives. The typical aluminum oxide wheel is great for cutting through metal pipe or clay brick, for instance. Specialized tile discs and diamond-coated discs expand the potential for this tool even further.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder with Kickback Brake and Slide Switch features a slide switch and an ergonomic body design for easy use. It includes a kickback break that stops the wheel in two seconds or less, integrating a key safety feature that all angle grinder users will appreciate, and particularly those without much experience holding one of these dynamic cutting tools. The tool features a brushless motor with a max speed of 9,000 RPM. Additional technological features, like its power loss reset, prevent accidental restarts, a critical safety feature on any job site.
20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool
The 20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool should not come as a surprise on this list. The DeWalt offering receives rave reviews from users, and multitools more broadly are frequently a renovator's best friend. This piece of equipment features an oscillating blade that performs unlike any other cutting tool in your arsenal. The result is a power tool that can deliver plunge cuts anywhere along the workpiece. It's a vastly useful asset when performing limited demolition (in pursuit of precise material removal rather than a comprehensive deconstruction), yet equally important during critical installation processes. A multitool can dig into material directly, allowing you to cut precision relief as you attempt to position floorboards underneath other elements of the house, or as a means to cut exact holes in the wall for new back boxes.
The DeWalt multitool can be found at Amazon for more than 50% off, priced currently at $103. That makes it a significantly valuable tool addition immediately, impacting your workflow. The tool itself is enormously useful. It features three speed selections and a brushless motor that offers up to 50% improvement in runtime. The dual grip trigger offers a variable speed control that isn't always found in multitools, expanding its versatility even further. The universal accessory adapter features a quick-change system to swap out blades and other accessories (with compatibility for both DeWalt-branded gear and others) without additional wrenches or accessory tools.
FlexVolt Advantage 20V Max Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
A natural requirement in tackling virtually any home improvement project you might face involves drilling and screwing. Whether you're updating the kitchen or revamping the bathroom, the need to have a drilling solution you can count on is something that simply can't be avoided. The DeWalt FlexVolt Advantage 20V Max Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit offers a versatile hammer drill that offers up to 42% power increase and an included impact driver to speed up your workflow. The impact driver (DCF887 model) is among DeWalt's lineup of incredibly powerful drivers and features as an important resource in any renovator's toolbox, but some people coming to this arena for the first time won't have one. Improving your drilling capabilities with a hammer drill that delivers impact action alongside its torque production is a great way to immediately beef up your collection. This kit features two 5Ah 20V batteries, a charger, a soft sided case, and two tools.
The hammer drill offers a 3-mode LED to aid in required illumination for low-light conditions. It also includes a spotlight mode that turns on the light for an extended, 20-minute period. It features a side handle that improves your grip and allows you to really dig into drilling tasks. The impact driver features a precision drive technology in its first speed setting, helping to prevent over-tightening. Three speeds in total offer expanded control to give the driver the oomph they require for any particular fastening demand.
15 Amp Corded 8-1/4-Inch Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw
If you could only have one powered saw in your collection, it's likely that the solution you'd opt for would be a table saw. The 15 Amp Corded 8-1/4-Inch Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw is an admirable selection within this arena. The tool features a 24.5-inch rip capacity that allows you to easily cut down 4x8 plywood sheets or OSB. The rack and pinion telescoping fence rail offers smooth, quick adjustments, and the fence runs the entire length of the table saw's cut deck. This provides a locked-in guide to give you a crucial improvement in your ability to cut straight lines.
The saw also features onboard storage so you can keep the fence, wrenches, and other key pieces tucked away within the body of the tool itself. It's a heavy tool, weighing 54 pounds, but the metal roll cage and solid construction make for a unit that can be picked up and carried on its side for easier transport. A table saw can take over the responsibilities of a miter saw when necessary, and if you are familiar with this kind of cutting solution, it may even be more advantageous to support most or all of your cutting tasks with the one tool. Table saws can carve grooves, dados, rip boards lengthwise, and cut straight across or deliver mitered cuts with a few simple setup steps. As far as versatility goes, there's little that competes with the table saw, and so it should be high on the priority list if you plan on engaging in major renovation works yourself.
20V Max 16-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer
A finish nailer isn't something that average homeowners typically own. The nailer is primarily a tool used in carpentry and construction, and if you are building the treehouse or some kind of backyard fort setup, you're more than likely going to lean on screws rather than nails. However, there exist plenty of jobs in which a finish nailer can do a world of good. In particular, a nailer is an important tool when installing trim work, baseboards, or crown molding. It's also a critical asset if you're building new walls within the property. One area where this can play an outsized role is if you are finishing a basement. Here, you'll probably be installing new studs or even building internal walls to support the transition from rough storage space to an inviting living area. Once those tasks are finished, installing the final touches to round up the new construction can also benefit from a nailer.
The DeWalt 20V Max 16-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer is a cordless finish nailer that doesn't require gas cartridges or a compressor and hose in order to operate. It features a selectable trigger to toggle between sequential and contact actuation modes. Tool-free depth adjustment is also featured onboard, allowing you to set the power level to support a full sink of the nail into your workpiece. The tool also allows you to clear jams without any additional support accessories. The 16-gauge rating also makes it perfect for finish trim work while offering enough power to provide additional functionality in other key building tasks.
20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/4-Inch Variable Speed Sheet Sander
A variety of important tools naturally feature prominently in a collection dedicated to supporting significant renovations. Powerful saws will help you dimension lumber when building all manner of structures, and fastening tools naturally form a critical inclusion for doing virtually any kind of construction task. Another important tool inclusion when working with both metal and wood material is the sander.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/4-Inch Variable Speed Sheet Sander offers a brushless motor and a variable speed control. It's a different kind of tool than the typical orbital sander that many will be accustomed to using. Instead, a sheet sander clamps in a square section of sandpaper and delivers increased vibrational sanding. A variety of sanding tools, including both the orbital and a sheet sander, have their place in the renovator's toolbox. This solution is particularly effective, though. It offers speeds up to 14,000 OPM, and it will typically take off material faster than the orbital alternative (but with a sometimes-rougher finish). This addition is great for cleaning up rough lumber and quickly preparing edges and faces of windowsill pieces, cabinet doors, and other materials.
Laser Measure Tool with Bluetooth (100-foot range)
There's no denying the utility of a laser tape measure. Instead of having to take measurements by hand, often fighting with the measurement tool in the process when evaluating large distances and big work pieces, the Laser Measure Tool with Bluetooth (100-foot range) makes this process simple. The device simply requires you to set it where you want to start your measurement and press the operation button. It puts out a class 2 laser beam that measures the distance from the start point to whatever it bounces off in the distance. This is great for measuring the dimensions of a room when calculating how much carpeting or other flooring material you'll need. It can also be used to measure the area of a wall, providing an estimate for how much paint or building material you'll need when renovating.
Even with a laser tape measure in your arsenal, there's still a use for traditional measurement tools. However, many of the larger-size tasks that you'll have on your plate can be accomplished with the simple press of a button if you have a laser measurement addition. The value of this tool and its inclusion in your toolbox is incalculable.
20V Max Wet/Dry Vacuum (with both corded and cordless power capabilities)
Cleanup is such an underrated component in the renovation process. Cleaning up your workspace allows you to move from task to task without impediment. If you're sanding patchwork in your walls or other large sections in a room, you'll also need to rely on a vacuum frequently to clean up all the dust generated during work. There's just so much waste created through much of the renovation process that cleaning tools are just as essential as the core building equipment. The shop vac can also be used to limit waste output directly from your tools. With connection accessories added to your shopping list, you can attach this type of tool directly to the outfeed connections across a range of power tools like your table saw, sheet sander, and more.
The 20V Max Wet/Dry Vacuum (with both corded and cordless power capabilities) is a versatile solution in this area. It's a wet and dry vacuum that allows you to suck up waste material in just about any conditions you may find while performing renovations. It's also compatible with both cordless and corded power, allowing you to connect a battery pack for use on the go or plug it into a wall when your other tools demand all of your portable power resources. The vacuum features a 2-gallon tank that makes it large enough to empty a toilet, and it comes with a reusable filter that's easy to remove and clean. The flexible, 5-foot hose is easy to use and provides enough length to connect seamlessly to your power tools or as a cleaning solution without getting in the way.
100-Piece Torq Drill/Driver Bit Set
Finally, an accessory that often flies under the radar when considering tools and equipment for renovation projects is a bit set. When performing major upgrades, you're likely to tear through a large number of drill bits. A significant volume of drilling and screwing tasks will see your bits heat up and take consistent damage. Drill and driver bits are consumable resources that eventually wear out, no matter how well you care for them. Therefore, adding a bit set to your shopping list before you start a new project helps ensure you're prepared for the full duration of the job. Having to stop what you're doing and head off to the hardware store to pick up a new set of bits can really throw a wrench in your progress and energy. Therefore, ensuring that you have enough resources in this area before starting the job can make a huge difference in any project.
The 100-Piece Torq Drill/Driver Bit Set features a wide range of both long and short driver bits, as well as all the standard drilling bits. The driver bits feature an extended FlexTorq Zone that provides for optimal power transfer from the drill to the head. The bit tips are CNC-machined to support a precision fit and prevent cam-out and the related damage to both the bits and screws that you'll be working with. All this comes in a storage case that makes organizing the collection efficient and easy.