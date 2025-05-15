11 DeWalt Tools You'll Want In Your Tool Box For Big Home Renovations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A major home renovation is a serious undertaking. For those seeking a cost-effective approach to the task, handling some or all of the demolition or even the building jobs baked into a home remodeling can be a great option. Homeowners with a bit of know-how alongside a willingness to learn and expand their capabilities (and toolbox) will often take extreme satisfaction out of the project while also cutting down on the expense in a truly significant way. For large projects, the markup to hire a general contractor to oversee the changes can be as high as 25%, and that's without considering the base labor costs! For many homeowners who are skilled with their tools and understand how to perform tasks like framing walls or installing cabinets, the trade is a simple one: Paying someone else to do the job will save you time and effort, but can add thousands of dollars in additional costs.

Advertisement

Plenty of homeowners these days are opting for an alternative. Instead of paying a contractor to perform the work, investing some of that cash in a collection of quality tools gives you experience, tangible equipment that can be used again later, and a project that you exert increased control over and pay less for. Naturally, DeWalt tools offer a valuable jumping-off point in this regard. From heavy-duty power tools to precision equipment designed to tackle finish work, DeWalt tools run the gamut of functionality and value. These 11 tools can go a long way to delivering comprehensive renovation coverage that pays dividends long into the future.