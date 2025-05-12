10 Cheap Cars With Surprisingly Nice Interiors

Headlines are alive with the sound of $50,000 as the latest average new car price. That figure will get you into a nice vehicle with a luxuriously appointed cabin like a new Audi Q5, for example. For 2025, it starts at about $45,000 and comes with niceties like heated front seats and the German automaker's reputation for elegant interior design. From there, the sky's the limit when it comes to expensive cars with lovely cabins.

Advertisement

Fortunately, for those of us who find $50,000 to be a bit (or a lot) too dear, but still desire a nice ride, there are plenty of fish in the automotive sea. I, for one, was blissfully unaware that the Volkswagen Jetta starts at just $21,995 and though not likely to be mistaken for its Audi kin, it's not too shabby.

Specifically, we're looking at cars with a price tag below $40,000 as that can be considered cheap relative to the average sticker price these days. Trim lines matter and the dearer the Monroney, the better the interior so we'll break it down accordingly. Bottom line, there are plenty of cheap new cars with surprisingly nice interiors, at least in my opinion.