How Long Do Micro LED TVs Last? (And Can You Extend Their Lifespan?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern-day televisions — and displays in general — have evolved so much over the past several years that it almost feels as though we have already reached the peak of innovation. What started life as the humble CRT display has now evolved into several types of displays with an equal number of confusing abbreviations. In the past, buyers only needed to choose between CRT, LCD and Plasma TVs. Then came the separation between LCD and LED TVs, before moving to the race between OLED and QLED screens. Needless to say, someone interested in investing in a new display today not only has to contend with various brands but needs to spend time understanding the various types of display tech these brands have on offer.

Advertisement

Given that the newest display tech can already produce stunning life-like images, the hunt for perfection and even better display technologies doesn't seem to have ended. Further refinement to existing display tech has resulted in advanced displays like Mini LED and QD-OLED, QNED, and Sony's RGB LED. One of the newest entrants into the display tech world is MicroLED displays. While they may sound like a close derivative of Mini LED screens, they are, in fact, markedly different

We have already explained how different MicroLED screens are from other display types and the fact that, as of today, these are prohibitively expensive. What has not been discussed much is the typical lifespan of these screens. Samsung, one of the companies involved in the development of MicroLED screens, has indicated that these displays are built to last up to 100,000 hours, which translates to well over a decade.

Advertisement