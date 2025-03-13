A New Kind Of TV Screen Is Coming, And It's Even Better Than QLED

The basic premise of Sony's new RGB LED technology appears to be derived from the good old OLED panels that have become common on smartphones and TVs these days. Instead of a traditional backlight that goes behind the LCD, Sony's new display tech uses an RGB LED backlight placed behind the LCD panel. OLEDs, on the other hand, get individually lit pixels.

Sony's approach with the new RGB LED tech is unlike traditional LED backlighting systems that usually employ zones or clusters of LEDs, adjusting their brightness collectively. While this system offers better contrast over older (and cheaper) edge-lit displays, it leads to compromises in color accuracy. In contrast, Sony's new RGB tech has individual RGB control of LED backlights, which promise great image quality and more vibrant colors.

Sony's new display tech also solves the annoying "black crush" issue that OLED owners must contend with. This issue crops up in dimly lit scenes and has often been cited as one of the most widely known issues that plague OLED panels.

Coming back to Sony's RGB LED technology, the company claims peak brightness levels of up to 4000 cd/m², making this upcoming display one of the company's brightest panels ever. With Sony's new RGB LED panel, the company can offer almost the same image quality as OLEDs, minus their traditional shortcomings.

Even though Sony announced the new RGB LED tech in March 2025, it could be a while before the first consumer-focused devices based on this technology make it to the market. Current projections by the company indicate that these displays will go into mass production later in 2025, with the first Bravia TVs based on the tech likely to launch in 2026-27.