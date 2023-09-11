LG's Latest Micro LED TV Costs As Much As A House

It seems we are truly living in the era of cutting-edge, wildly-designed, outrageously-priced televisions. LG has today announced the LSAL006, a massive 118-inch TV with the latest-gen Micro LED tech powering the millions of minuscule pixels on its near-bezel-less panel. The South Korean company has set the asking price at $237,000, which means it's clearly targeted at humble folks who seek the absolute best TV-watching experience and also happen to be blessed with a fat wallet.

To put that into perspective, that amount could buy you a house in the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky without much haggling, according to Redfin's monthly housing market data as of June 2023. Offering a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, LG's latest 4K TV is not the most pixel-dense TV, as 8K TVs are already in the market. On the positive side, there's plenty of 4K content out there, but hardly any meaningful library of content shot at an eye-popping 8K resolution.

LG has fitted the in-house AI-powered Alpha Intelligent Processor inside the giant TV, which also has a 136-inch sibling already on the shelves. Audio output is handled by a pair of 50-watt, 4.2-channel speakers, while the Alpha engine pulls tricks like scene-specific color and brightness adjustment. LG has generously equipped it with four HDMI ports, while wireless connectivity is handled over Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Miracast. As for why the TV is so expensive, the nascent Micro LED display industry is to blame here.