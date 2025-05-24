What Is An SUV Coupe And Which Car Brands Make Them?
An SUV coupe is essentially a traditional SUV that has a sloping, coupe-style roofline that replaces its standard boxy rear end design. SUV coupes have become an established niche in certain parts of the SUV market, offering a sportier profile that some customers may find more appealing than the traditional squared-off look of an SUV.
There are several manufacturers that produce SUV coupes, most of which are sold alongside their traditional SUV siblings made on the same assembly lines. SUV coupes offer a combination of a tall seating position like an SUV with a fastback roofline that can reduce both its rear seat headroom and its cargo capacity. SUV coupe buyers seem willing to accept this compromise, apparently preferring looks over functionality.
While some may contend that the late, unlamented and hunchbacked 2001-2005 Pontiac Aztek spawned the evolution of the SUV coupe, the history of successful SUV coupes begins with the 2008 model year debut of the BMW X6, identified by its manufacturer as a Sports Activity Coupe. A fastback version of the X5 SUV, the X6 started the SUV coupe movement and was soon copied by its German luxury rivals Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche. Fast forward to today and you will find a wide variety of SUV coupes on the market from many different carmakers. Most of these SUV coupes are from the luxury brands, but there are also some at lower price points. While some SUV coupes are powered by internal combustion engines, others have been designed as electric vehicles.
Which car brands make SUV coupes?
There are numerous vehicle manufacturers worldwide that make SUV coupes. Let's start with luxury models and focus on the Germans. BMW, who created this niche, now makes three sizes of SUV coupes — the X2, the X4, and the X6, all ICE-powered. Mercedes-Benz produces two ICE variations, the compact GLC Coupe and the mid-size GLE Coupe.
Porsche offers the Nürburgring record-breaking Cayenne Coupe as well as the Macan Electric, an EV whose sloping roofline qualifies it as an SUV coupe. Audi has a total of four SUV coupes, the Q4 Sportback e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron, both EVs, along with the ICE-powered Q5 Sportback and Q8. Before leaving Europe, we must mention Italy's Lamborghini Urus, a high-powered SUV coupe that has become the brand's best-selling single model, accounting for around 60% of total 2024 Lambo sales.
Moving on from the German brands that created and have fully exploited the SUV coupe segment, we come to Korea's Genesis, maker of both the GV60 EV and the combustion engine-powered GV80 Coupe. Japan's Infiniti offers the ICE-powered QX55 SUV coupe.
Are there any SUV coupes from non-luxury brands?
The SUV coupe may have begun in the luxury brand segment, but like many automotive styles, it has migrated downward into the popular-priced arena. Here are some SUV coupes that arrive without a premium price. The lowest-priced of these mass-market SUV coupes is the Buick Envista, with a starting price of $23,800. For that entry-level price, you get a turbocharged 1.2-liter inline three producing 137 hp. Power is channelled to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Cargo volume is 20 cubic feet behind the rear seat, going up to 42 cubic feet with the rear seat folded.
Next is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, blending Mustang styling cues with an SUV coupe form factor. Pricing starts at $36,495 MSRP. The Mach-E is an EV, combining its standard 70 kWh battery (or an optional 91 kWh pack) with either a single-motor, rear-wheel drive or a dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Horsepower ranges from 266 hp to 480 hp, depending on the model and motor configuration selected. Cargo volume amounts to 30 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 60 cubic feet with the rear seat down.
Finally, we have the Kia EV6, which has a starting price of $42,900. The EV6 is also an EV, with a battery pack of 63 kWh in the entry-level model and an 84 kWh unit in other models. Horsepower goes from 167 to 641, based on the model and motors chosen. Cargo space is 24 cubic feet behind the back seat, 50 cubic feet with it folded.