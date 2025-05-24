What Is An SUV Coupe And Which Car Brands Make Them?

An SUV coupe is essentially a traditional SUV that has a sloping, coupe-style roofline that replaces its standard boxy rear end design. SUV coupes have become an established niche in certain parts of the SUV market, offering a sportier profile that some customers may find more appealing than the traditional squared-off look of an SUV.

There are several manufacturers that produce SUV coupes, most of which are sold alongside their traditional SUV siblings made on the same assembly lines. SUV coupes offer a combination of a tall seating position like an SUV with a fastback roofline that can reduce both its rear seat headroom and its cargo capacity. SUV coupe buyers seem willing to accept this compromise, apparently preferring looks over functionality.

While some may contend that the late, unlamented and hunchbacked 2001-2005 Pontiac Aztek spawned the evolution of the SUV coupe, the history of successful SUV coupes begins with the 2008 model year debut of the BMW X6, identified by its manufacturer as a Sports Activity Coupe. A fastback version of the X5 SUV, the X6 started the SUV coupe movement and was soon copied by its German luxury rivals Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche. Fast forward to today and you will find a wide variety of SUV coupes on the market from many different carmakers. Most of these SUV coupes are from the luxury brands, but there are also some at lower price points. While some SUV coupes are powered by internal combustion engines, others have been designed as electric vehicles.

