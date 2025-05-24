If You Run A Cummins Diesel Engine Without An Exhaust Manifold, This Is What Can Happen

The engines that power the vehicles we drive are exceptional machines. They're capable of generating insane amounts of power in a relatively confined space, and they can generally be expected to continue providing that power for many years and thousands of miles. However, an engine doesn't produce all of that power on its own. In reality, it relies on the smooth teamwork of various parts and systems to create power and send it to your wheels. While the air intake and fuel systems are two of the most critical components for an engine's performance, the exhaust system is also more important than you may realize.

Diesel engines, in particular, like the Cummins engines found in Dodge and Ram pickup trucks, often require extra exhaust components to prevent the dumping of harmful emissions into the atmosphere. The exhaust manifold is one of those vital parts and is responsible for routing emissions and exhaust gasses from the engine to the exhaust tubing, catalytic converter(s), and — in the case of modern diesel vehicles — the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. While many people like to modify their cars' exhaust systems, either to increase the vehicle's performance or make it sound better, you should not remove your diesel engine's exhaust manifold.

Removing the manifold and running your car without it will cause several issues, including an extremely loud engine noise, stinky exhaust fumes, failure to pass an emissions test, and even engine overheating problems. If you want to learn more about why the exhaust manifold is so important, as well as more about the consequences of running your Cummins diesel engine (and other engine types) without one, stick around.

