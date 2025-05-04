10 Pieces Of Tech You Might Not Realize The Amish Can Use

The Amish are a curiosity in the modern world. Whereas most people use if not rely on technology for their daily lives, the Amish keep their use of technology to a minimum and do just fine without it. Heck, while many non-Amish struggle to lose weight and need the assistance of high tech gadgets to do so, the Amish stay healthy into their old age due to their active lifestyles, which can be attributed to their relationship with modern tech. However, don't believe everything you hear about the Amish and their views of technology.

Contrary to popular belief, the Amish are not luddites. You will probably never find a member of an Amish community using Android apps as a fitness tracker or security camera –– or using an Android phone at all –– but the Amish do not simply reject all modern technology. Certain Amish communities are willing to embrace specific technologies not because they're useful for the individual but because they can improve life within their enclave. Such distinctions determine which gadgets the Amish will adopt, and we're here to go over a few of them. Here are some of the pieces of technology the Amish are allowed to use.