Mistakes To Avoid After Updating Your Android Phone

The number one mistake you can make with an Android smartphone is not updating it. Modern Android devices from major manufacturers like Google and Samsung receive major Android updates once a year, feature updates up to several times a year, and monthly security patches. All of these updates contain important security upgrades and technological improvements, so it's important to update quickly after an update is delivered to your phone or tablet.

When you don't update your Android phone, you leave it open to known security vulnerabilities, performance issues, bugs, and more. But once the update is complete, you shouldn't simply put your phone back in your pocket. There are a number of steps that will help your Android device run more smoothly and avoid issues after the update.

Most people are unaware that, after they update, there's more work to be done. It's easy to overlook those steps, since your phone isn't telling you to do them. You get an update notification, and shortly after the phone reboots, you get a notification congratulating you on a successful update. Then you keep using your phone as normal. This is a mistake. In this article, we'll explain the simple housekeeping actions to take after an Android update, from getting rid of the temporary files that can build up in your cache and slow down the device, to a simple reboot. These helpful tips will only add a couple of minutes to the process, and can help your phone stay healthy in the long run.

