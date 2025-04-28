Phone Won't Charge In Your Car? This May Be Why (And Fixes To Try)

There's a lot you can do with the USB ports in your car, but the most common use case is charging your devices, such as your phone. This allows you to power your phone as you commute, so you don't have to worry about the battery draining when using features like Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. But what if you plug in your Android or iPhone to your car's USB port, and it doesn't charge?

A common reason for this is a loose or improper connection. This can be caused by dirt or dust particles inside your car's USB port. You can use a soft bristle brush and a can of compressed air to clean the USB port. It's best not to use anything sharp like a metal pin, as it can permanently damage the USB port. Similarly, you should also check your phone's charging port for any debris. If you find anything, clean your Android or iPhone's charging port as well. Once both ports are clean, plug your phone back into the car's USB and see if it starts charging.

While all the USB ports in your car may look the same, that doesn't mean all work the same. It's possible that the USB port you're using to charge your phone is only capable of transferring data. If that's the case, simply switch to a different USB port in your car and your issue will be solved.

