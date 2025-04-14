3 Ways To Use Your Car's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern-day cars are no longer just a means of getting from point A to point B. They're also about convenience. You can play your favorite music, connect your phone, and even access essential navigation features using the infotainment system. Another common feature is the inclusion of multiple USB ports in cars. Depending on the model, both the number and the placement of these ports can vary. Typically, they are located near the front and rear central consoles. Some models also include a USB port inside the glove box.

Note that not all USB ports in your car are the same. They may be traditional USB-A or the more modern USB-C type. Plus, the functionality of USB ports can vary widely. Some are designed for charging, while others may only support data transfer. Below, we'll walk you through different ways you can use the USB ports in your car to help you get the most out of them.