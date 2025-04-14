3 Ways To Use Your Car's USB Ports
Modern-day cars are no longer just a means of getting from point A to point B. They're also about convenience. You can play your favorite music, connect your phone, and even access essential navigation features using the infotainment system. Another common feature is the inclusion of multiple USB ports in cars. Depending on the model, both the number and the placement of these ports can vary. Typically, they are located near the front and rear central consoles. Some models also include a USB port inside the glove box.
Note that not all USB ports in your car are the same. They may be traditional USB-A or the more modern USB-C type. Plus, the functionality of USB ports can vary widely. Some are designed for charging, while others may only support data transfer. Below, we'll walk you through different ways you can use the USB ports in your car to help you get the most out of them.
Charging your devices
The biggest advantage of having USB ports in your car is the option to charge your smartphone while commuting. This way, you don't need to carry your charging adapter wherever you go, though you do need the cable to connect your Android or iPhone to the car's USB port. And of course, you're not limited to just smartphones. You can charge your tablets, true wireless earbuds (TWS), portable air purifiers, and other USB-powered devices.
Keep in mind that the charging speeds from these USB ports are typically slower than those from a wall adapter. That's because most in-car USB ports supply lower amperage, which results in slower charging. If you want faster charging, you can consider getting a USB car charger from a brand like Baseus. You can plug it into your car's cigarette lighter socket and use the multiple USB ports to charge your devices. A major benefit of this is that you can even power laptops that charge via USB-C.
Using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Most modern-day vehicles support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can interact with your phone through your car's infotainment system. This lets you make and receive calls, use maps, and even talk to your phone's digital assistant. Although you can use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, using a USB connection lets you enjoy all these features and charge your phone at the same time.
For this, you'll need to connect to the USB port that supports Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. This port is usually located near your car's infotainment system and may even have an icon. Also, you'll need to ensure your car supports Android Auto or Apple CarPlay by checking the user manual or heading to Google's or Apple's website.
Your car's USB port also makes it possible to play music directly from a USB flash drive. All you need to do is load your favorite songs onto the USB, connect it to the USB port in your car's head unit, and select the appropriate audio source. However, you need to ensure that the files are stored in popular audio formats such as MP3, AAC, and OGG. Also, the USB flash drive you're using must be formatted in a file system your car supports.
Installing firmware updates
Just like computers and smartphones, your car's multimedia unit receives firmware updates from the manufacturer. While newer electric vehicles can install these updates over-the-air via the internet, older models typically require a USB flash drive for installation.
The exact steps to install these updates via USB can vary depending on the car's make and model. Also, you need to format the USB drive in a file system compatible with the vehicle. This could be exFAT or FAT32, depending on your car's manufacturer.
To install the firmware update, you first need to download the update file from your car manufacturer's website onto a USB flash drive. Next, insert the USB flash drive into your car's head unit and select the "System Updates" option. From there, you simply need to follow the on-screen prompts to install the update. Most manufacturers also provide detailed instructions on their website, so you can refer to those if you need help.