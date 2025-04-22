USB Ports Not Working In Your Car? These Are The Fixes We'd Try First

Just because a device has a USB connector doesn't necessarily mean it will work with your car, so it's important to ensure you're using a supported device. Even then, you may need to change some settings on your car's infotainment system to get it working. For instance, if you're trying to play music from a USB flash drive, you'll need to at least change the audio source using your car's controls. Similarly, when using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for the first time, there is an initial setup process before it will work properly.

Like mobile devices and computers, your car receives regular firmware updates that bring new features and fix issues. An outdated firmware version could be another reason why your USB ports are not working. Before you get too frustrated, make sure your car is updated to the latest available firmware version. The exact steps for this will vary depending on your car's make and model, but your owner's manual and dealership can help you there too. In newer models, you can usually install updates over-the-air using an internet connection. You should also make sure all your devices are running the latest available software.

If your USB ports don't work after updating your firmware, you might have a blown fuse. Check your owner's manual for the location of the fuse panel and panel assignment for the USB ports, and remove the fuse. The metal strip inside the plastic casing should be intact; if it's broken, replace the fuse with one of the same amperage. If your car continues to blow the same fuse, you could have a potentially dangerous short circuit or other issue. In that case, you should have your car's electrical system looked at immediately.

