Pros & Cons Of Smart Cities: A Look At Their Benefits & Disadvantages

Chances are you're using tech to make your life more efficient, whether it's tracking steps and burned calories, scheduling reminders that pop up on your phone, or using autonomous robot vacuums to handle your chores. Smart cities apply the same concept — collecting massive amounts of data and leveraging digital technology to run more efficiently and, ideally, increase productivity. They're typically designed with sustainability in mind, reducing man-made impacts on climate change, increasing energy independence, and decreasing unnecessary energy use. And they use technology in similar ways across other sectors that make a city a city — including transportation, waste management, and public safety.

A smart city can be built from the ground up by taking a plot of land and investing a ton of capital, so that everything is constructed with digital technology and efficiency in mind. Saudi Arabia is creating a 100-mile-long emission-free city in the middle of the desert that may be the boldest attempt at the concept to date, aiming to have all essential services within a five-minute walk of every resident.

However, you may already live in a smart city and not realize it. New York, London, and Singapore are just a few examples of pre-existing cities that are broadly and intensely employing digital tech to operate at higher levels. But are these investments worth it? Do the advantages of a smart city outweigh its disadvantages? Here's a closer look at the pros and cons of smart cities.

