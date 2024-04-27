12 Ways Your Smartphone Might Be Tracking You

We're so attached to our smartphones that they've become like another limb, and the boundary between our physical and digital lives has increasingly blurred. You might even be reading this from a mobile device as we speak. This reliance raises many privacy concerns, as it exposes us to marketers and malicious actors eager to exploit our personal data.

Our smartphones act as double agents. In addition to the user experience, they are also used as surveillance tools, allowing outside parties to track our movements, purchases, and even conversations, leading to very suspicious targeted advertising that often feels invasive. It's become a running joke among friends and family — how just mentioning a product can seemingly summon ads for it out of thin air. What are the chances!?

Our smartphones hoover up and share sensitive data, often without clear consent. Our lives are simultaneously being tracked, and the importance of managing app permissions and understanding our smartphone tracking capabilities has never been more crucial. In this article we cover 12 ways your smartphone might be tracking you. While we connect and share with the world, let's remember to log out from vulnerabilities and set boundaries that keep our private lives just that — private.