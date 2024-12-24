Why Are Some Street Lights Purple? Here's What The Color Change Might Mean

Though they're so common that we don't typically give them much thought, lights are fascinating elements of the modern world. By sending an electrical current through a conductor, extreme amounts of heat are generated, and visible light is created. With that, we can see in the dark, but that's not all. This process can also be used to create lights of different colors, like those generated by the uniquely useful color-changing smart lights, for instance. This technology can liven up a party or make for interesting photography opportunities, but sometimes, the change of hue in lights isn't so intentional.

Some of the most important light systems in use are street lights. They go a long way in keeping drivers safe when the sun goes down, keeping the road visible and hazards illuminated. More often than not, these lights are an off-white, light blue, or light gold color, but there is one strange exception that has become prevalent in some areas. Some motorists have taken notice of street lights giving off a purple glow, and not just one or two here and there, either. It's not unheard of to spot dozens of purple street lights in a similar region, strangely alongside their traditional counterparts.

As it turns out, this isn't intentional, with the most likely answer pertaining to a manufacturing defect within specific bulbs that cause them to go from white to violet or purple. These defective purple-appearing street lights have made a fair amount of buzz online. Here's what we know about what could be causing this strange phenomena.

