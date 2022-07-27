What Saudi Arabia's 100-Mile-Long Emission-Free City Might Look Like

Scientists and engineers continuously work to solve the ongoing climate crisis, which is likely at least partially responsible for the unusual heatwaves currently scourging the Northern Hemisphere. If the United States and other developed nations fail to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 2030, science tells us, the impacts of a warming climate could be harsher and more permanent. Current solutions have ranged from electric vehicles to space bubbles, but there's no lack of ingenuity in the world of engineering, and some inventors are coming up with plans for entirely new cities that can circumvent the effects of climate breakdown.

Saudi Arabia is designing one such futuristic city, called The Line, which is exactly what it sounds like — a city shaped like a straight line that runs 170 kilometers (about 105 miles) across. It's also designed to be 1,640 feet tall and only 656 feet wide — and it looks exactly as wild as it sounds. Right now, the city is in its concept phase, which means that many of the images featured on the website are renders rather than real photos, but they look similar to sci-fi concepts of a futuristic utopian city such as the Citadel from "Mass Effect." Zooming out and looking at the span of the city, which is lifted off the ground by a giant two-way mirror, shows off the desert mountains of northern Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea beyond the city, depending on which direction you're viewing it from.