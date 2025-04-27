5 Of The Fastest Range Rovers, Ranked By Top Speed

Range Rover's long history has brought the brand a reputation for being able to take passengers just about anywhere in style, but these over-the-top sport utilities can also deliver a surprising amount of power. Range Rover may have not cracked our list of 10 of the fastest SUVs, but plenty of automakers have gone the high-horsepower SUV route. Examples include the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Dodge Durango SRT, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Even the everyday Ford Explorer has an amped-up version, the 400-horsepower ST trim.

The idea of a Range Rover that packs a punch dates back around two decades, when Land Rover debuted the supercharged 2006 Range Rover Sport. Its V8 engine produced 390 horsepower; underwhelming by today's standards but enough to prove that SUV drivers didn't have to stay in the slow lane. Today, a performance-focused Range Rover can hold its own against most vehicles, with some crossing the 600-horsepower mark and delivering 0-60 runs below four seconds. However, when it comes to top speed, not all Range Rovers are equal. Here's a look at five examples that compete for the honor of being called the fastest Range Rover.