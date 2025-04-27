5 Of The Fastest Range Rovers, Ranked By Top Speed
Range Rover's long history has brought the brand a reputation for being able to take passengers just about anywhere in style, but these over-the-top sport utilities can also deliver a surprising amount of power. Range Rover may have not cracked our list of 10 of the fastest SUVs, but plenty of automakers have gone the high-horsepower SUV route. Examples include the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Dodge Durango SRT, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Even the everyday Ford Explorer has an amped-up version, the 400-horsepower ST trim.
The idea of a Range Rover that packs a punch dates back around two decades, when Land Rover debuted the supercharged 2006 Range Rover Sport. Its V8 engine produced 390 horsepower; underwhelming by today's standards but enough to prove that SUV drivers didn't have to stay in the slow lane. Today, a performance-focused Range Rover can hold its own against most vehicles, with some crossing the 600-horsepower mark and delivering 0-60 runs below four seconds. However, when it comes to top speed, not all Range Rovers are equal. Here's a look at five examples that compete for the honor of being called the fastest Range Rover.
2010 Range Rover Sport Supercharged – 140 mph
The first-generation Range Rover Sport helped expand the brand's popularity. Its striking exterior proved that boxy could be sexy when it reached U.S. shores for the 2006 model year. Among the earlier engine offerings was a 390-horsepower supercharged 4.2-liter V8 that served for several years. For 2010, Range Rover revamped the engine bay with a new 5.0-liter V8 designed in partnership with Jaguar. The base version was naturally aspirated and produced 385 horsepower, while the supercharged variant cranked out 510 ponies.
This enabled the Sport Supercharged to max out at 140 mph and go from 0-60 in 5.9 seconds (remember, this was 15 years ago). This performance bested the previous supercharged engine by nearly a full second, a notable improvement given the Sport Supercharged's nearly three-ton curb weight. The supercharged engine option was carried over to the second-generation Sport, which appeared for 2014. Range Rover launched the even more powerful SVR variant in 2015 — more on that in a bit.
2018 Range Rover Velar 3.0 Supercharged V6 – 155 mph
the 2018 Range Rover Velar was a big deal from the moment it first hit showrooms. Positioned below the Sport in the Range Rover lineup, the Velar offered more affordable (by Range Rover standards) accommodations. While the base Velar engine was a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, an available 380 horsepower supercharged 3.0-liter V6 pushed the Velar into the upper echelon of Range Rover speed demons. Not only could this compact SUV go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, but it had a top speed of 155 mph.
To Land Rover's credit, all Velar trims except the base version could be equipped with the potent V6. The five-seat Velar boasts aluminum body architecture and Range Rover's legendary all-wheel-drive capability. Buyers could add upgraded off-road systems, including hill descent control and low-traction launch. When equipped with the air suspension, the Velar can ford over 25 inches of water while enveloping passengers in a comfortable interior.
2015 Range Rover Sport SVR – 162 mph
While the Range Rover Sport's performance tradition dates back to the first generation, the SVR moniker made its first appearance for the 2015 model year. It was powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that produces 550 horsepower and sends this steel and leather creation to from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds and to a top speed of 162 mph. Two large air intakes in the hood set the SVR apart from ordinary Range Rover Sports from this year, and inside the engine bay are two intercoolers to keep the supercharger happy.
An eight-speed automatic gearbox feeds the all-wheel-drive system. To prove the Sport SVR's prowess, the automaker tested it on the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife, recording a lap time of 8 minutes and 14 seconds, a record-setting performance at the time for a production SUV. Meanwhile, this Sport SVR didn't skimp on off-road capabilities. A two-speed transfer case helps with low-speed crawl control, making it as easy to handle at 10 mph as it is at 110.
2022 Range Rover Sport SVR—176 mph
With a top speed of 176 mph, second place isn't such a bad spot for the 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR. This was the final year of the second-generation Sport, and it went out on a high note thanks to the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 575 horsepower. This Range Rover can accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in an impressive 4.3 seconds.
Land Rover also offered a top-tier, limited-run SVR Ultimate Edition with a carbon fiber vented hood and other goodies, including 22-inch wheels and black brake calipers for an extra sinister touch. The all-wheel-drive system is controlled via Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 mode select system, which includes a rock crawling mode for when top speeds don't matter so much. Fuel economy isn't a priority either; the 2022 Sport SVR is EPA-rated for 15 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway.
2024 Range Rover Sport SV – 180 mph
Back in 2023, SlashGear described the then-new 2024 Range Rover Sport SV as "officially the most powerful SUV with a Range Rover badge at 626 horsepower." The BMW-sourced 4.4-liter V8 benefits from twin turbochargers, and the net result is a top speed of 180 mph. This earns the 2024 Sport SV bragging rights as the fastest Range Rover, at least until engineers can dial things up to eleven. The Sport SV's 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds is only a few ticks behind the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and is just a tenth of a second slower than the Rivian R1S Launch Edition.
Maintaining the brand's off-pavement credentials, the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV has all-wheel drive that's managed through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Rover SV isn't just about straight-line speed; all-wheel steering helps with maneuverability, while an air suspension and hydraulic shocks ensure a stable ride. If the 2024 Range Rover's $182,000 price tag isn't in your budget, then going with an older but still mighty Range Rover from this list might be in order.