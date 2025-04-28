4 Of The Best Harley-Davidsons For Tall Riders (According To Owners)

The tricky thing about motorcycles versus other kinds of vehicles is that your comfort in driving them is heavily reliant upon the shape of the motorcycle itself. Unlike a car, for instance, where seating can be freely adjusted, a motorcycle's stock body determines how high you're sitting off the ground, how high the handlebars are, and so on. Some of this can be tailored with aftermarket seats, but it'd definitely be ideal if you didn't have to bother with that.

For those of a taller stature looking for an equally high ride, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are generally a good choice. The brand's beefy touring bikes are a natural fit for taller riders. Frankly, it's harder to find a good Harley bike if you're of a shorter stature. Even so, there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all motorcycle, even if Harley deals primarily in beefy rides. The best way to find a motorcycle for you is to visit your local dealership and take a seat on a few models. If you're looking for a place to start, other Harley riders posting on platforms like Reddit always have some friendly advice to offer.

For more information on how we found these motorcycles, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.

