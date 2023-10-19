These 5 Motorcycles Are Perfect For Tall Riders
For taller individuals, finding the perfect motorcycle can be a daunting quest. Comfort and ergonomics are paramount, and not all bikes are created equal in this regard. Whether you're a seasoned rider or just getting started, the right fit can make all the difference in your riding experience.
Riding should be a joy, not an exercise in contortion. Taller riders often grapple with discomfort, cramped leg positions, and awkward handlebar heights on average-sized motorcycles. So, in this article, we'll explore a selection of motorcycles that are tailor-made for tall riders, offering a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and style. They have been designed with the needs of tall riders in mind, with spacious ergonomics, extended seat heights, and a host of features that cater to those who stand above the crowd.
This selection spans various styles and preferences, from cruisers that epitomize laid-back luxury to adventure bikes built for conquering rugged terrains. You'll discover that these motorcycles provide ample legroom, relaxed riding postures, and the kind of control that ensures a more enjoyable and safer ride.
Ducati Multistrada V4
Priced between $25,000 and $29,000, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S stands out for its potent V4 engine, radar cruise control, and impressive agility. The engine, derived from the Panigale V4, not only enhances stability, but also delivers great performance with its V-twin charm meeting inline-four power. The Multistrada V4 competes in the adventure biking realm, particularly with the BMW R1250GS, which is also one of the coolest adventure motorcycles on the market right now.
One notable feature for tall riders is the adjustable seat height, up to 31.1 inches, according to Ducati. This ensures a comfortable riding position for riders with longer legs. The Multistrada V4 also boasts a dry weight of 474 lbs, contributing to a balanced and manageable ride.
The 2022 update includes new colors and features, like an iceberg white livery and a semi-automatic electronic suspension system. The introduction of radar-assisted cruise control and blind spot detection is also a plus for riders. It's the 2023 update, however, that brings the best news to tall riders, since Ducati is raising their seat height to 32.4 inches with the latest chassis update.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE
The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Motorcycle is a standout choice for tall riders seeking a blend of classic style and modern performance. The Scrambler 1200 XE, with its 1200cc engine producing 90hp, offers a decent riding experience. This middleweight adventure bike is equipped with advanced electronics, including traction control and various ride modes, making it adaptable to different terrains. Additionally, a Zard exhaust can enhance its performance and add a distinctive sound. Available in XC and XE models, each has unique characteristics, with the XE model tailored for severe off-roading.
The Scrambler 1200 XE's tall and upright riding position, with a seat height of 33.1 inches, and its well-balanced weight distribution make it ideal for taller riders. The extended wheel travel on the XE model ensures a comfortable ride, even on challenging terrains. With its torquey engine and responsive throttle, tall riders can enjoy a great riding experience while maintaining comfort.
This motorcycle also captures the classic Scrambler spirit, with designs available in colors like Matt Khaki Green and Carnival Red. It has features like gyro-controlled ABS, LED lights, and keyless ignition as well. The XE model, in particular, offers extended wheel travel, making it even more off-road-ready. The bike compares favorably with the Ducati Scrambler 1100, BMW R nineT, and Honda CB1100. Owners praise its ride quality, brakes, engine reliability, and equipment. With its off-road enhancements, the XE model is designed for riders who seek rugged adventures — even if they are very tall.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure R
The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is another great choice for tall riders seeking a thrilling adventure on or off the road. Sporting a potent 1301-cc V-Twin engine inherited from the Super Duke, and weighing 540 pounds, its off-road prowess is accompanied by some advanced electronics and a redesigned frame with a lower seat height, catering to riders of varying statures and making it one of the best KMT motorcycles ever made.
Don't let the "lower seat height" discourage you — for tall riders, the 1290 Super Adventure R's 34.6-inch seat height and upright riding position make it an ideal companion for long-distance rides. The adjustable windshield minimizes wind fatigue. The Euro 5-compliant engine, now lighter, incorporates dual radiators for enhanced cooling and features redesigned bodywork. The riding experience is customizable, with various ride modes, and the manually adjustable XPLOR suspension ensures flexibility for both on- and off-road excursions.
Designed to accommodate a 5'8" rider comfortably, the Super Adventure has Bridgestone A41 tires, delivering outstanding performance across diverse terrains. Whether navigating mountain roads in Sport mode or tackling technical off-road terrain in Rally mode, the bike maintains high-speed capabilities with precision. The 2023 version of the bike, priced at around $20,500, offers a compelling package with a 6.1-gallon tank, averaging 36.4 mpg for a range of 222 miles. The Rally mode, part of the Tech Pack, unlocks adjustable throttle response and on-the-fly TC adjustments, providing riders with a lot of control in challenging off-road scenarios.
BMW F 900 XR
The BMW F 900 XR, a standout in the middleweight adventure sport bike category, caters to tall riders and also offers impressive specs, features, and performance. Powered by a willing parallel-twin engine, the F 900 XR boasts a balanced and agile ride, delivering 105bhp. With a medium seat height, wide handlebars, and advanced ride aids, it offers a comfortable and adaptable riding experience for tall individuals. The bike's BMW lineage, including predecessors like the F 800 GT and S 1000 XR, positions it as a worthy alternative in its class.
Notable features of the F 900 XR include a chain drive and advanced electronics like adaptive cornering lights, setting it apart from its predecessors. The bike's torque curve ensures ease in various riding conditions, making it capable in traffic and adaptable to both sportiness and adventure. Its wide handlebars contribute to a comfortable riding position, and the optional Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) allows riders to customize rear shock damping based on road conditions. In terms of performance, the F 900 XR excels in handling fast corners and proves its prowess on dirt roads.
Priced attractively at around $14,500, the 2024 F 900 XR offers additional features through accessory packages, such as the Premium and Select collections. These packages include electronic suspension, quick shifters, advanced safety features, and touring-friendly upgrades catering to the preferences of different riders.
Harley Davidson Breakout
The HD Breakout motorcycle is known for its powerful Milwaukee-Eight engine. The 2023 model features a Milwaukee-Eight 117-hp V-twin engine with a 1923-cc displacement that delivers impressive torque and horsepower, ensuring an exhilarating riding experience. The motorcycle typically comes with advanced features and a distinct design.
The exact seat height for the Harley-Davidson Breakout tends to vary widely depending on the model year. However, the Breakout models are known for their low-slung, relaxed design, often resulting in a comfortable and accessible seat height — typically at 26 inches. It may seem short compared to other bikes, but its low-slung design and seating position provide ample legroom, allowing tall riders to stretch their legs and maintain a relaxed posture during long rides. The relaxed seating position also ensures that taller riders can comfortably reach the handlebars, enhancing control and reducing fatigue on extended journeys.
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are designed with a sturdy build, and the Breakout is no exception. It strikes a pleasurable balance between substantial feel and manageable weight, yielding a stable ride that still has punch. It features abundant chrome accents and large wheels, which contribute to its visually striking appearance. The motorcycle's ergonomics are designed for extended and comfortable rides, making it a preferred choice for distance riders, especially those with taller proportions.