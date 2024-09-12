5 Popular Harley-Davidson Motorcycles For Short Riders

The archetypal road rebel biker often has a very large presence, metaphorically and literally. Biker characters in old TV shows would often be very tall, broad-shouldered individuals, which made the image of them riding their Harley-Davidson hogs much more distinctive. In actuality, though, you don't need to be a borderline giant to ride a Harley motorcycle. You don't even have to be above-average in height.

Even if you happen to be a bit on the shorter side, that doesn't mean you don't have what it takes to get the most out of a Harley-Davidson bike. It just means you need to put a little extra thought into exactly which Harley bike you get, as you'll want one that you can easily and safely mount and dismount. Luckily, the Harley-Davidson brand has always been accommodating of all its prospective riders, which is why there are plenty of current and past bike models with lower profiles. These rides are low enough to the ground that you can safely mount, as well as compact enough that you won't need to stretch your legs to capacity to reach the pegs.