5 Popular Harley-Davidson Motorcycles For Short Riders
The archetypal road rebel biker often has a very large presence, metaphorically and literally. Biker characters in old TV shows would often be very tall, broad-shouldered individuals, which made the image of them riding their Harley-Davidson hogs much more distinctive. In actuality, though, you don't need to be a borderline giant to ride a Harley motorcycle. You don't even have to be above-average in height.
Even if you happen to be a bit on the shorter side, that doesn't mean you don't have what it takes to get the most out of a Harley-Davidson bike. It just means you need to put a little extra thought into exactly which Harley bike you get, as you'll want one that you can easily and safely mount and dismount. Luckily, the Harley-Davidson brand has always been accommodating of all its prospective riders, which is why there are plenty of current and past bike models with lower profiles. These rides are low enough to the ground that you can safely mount, as well as compact enough that you won't need to stretch your legs to capacity to reach the pegs.
Iron 883
When people talk about the most popular cruisers for beginner Harley-Davidson riders, you can always bet on at least one person suggesting the Iron 883, an offshoot of the brand's long-lived Sportster line. The Iron 883 isn't only a good choice for fledgling riders, though; it's also a solid option for the less vertically-gifted among us.
The Iron 883 has a simple, compact design with a seat height of 25.7 inches off the ground. It also weighs 564 pounds — comparatively less than other, more elaborate Harley models — so it's a little easier to lift up off the ground if you happen to have a lower center of gravity. The Iron 883 is a very straightforward bike, great for riders new and seasoned, taller and shorter. Technically, Harley-Davidson doesn't manufacture new Iron 883s anymore, but since it's such a popular model, there are plenty of brand-certified pre-owned models on the market, and you can still buy parts and accessories directly from Harley-Davidson.
Softail Standard
Another very popular series of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is the Softail line, a clean and simple lineage of bobber bikes. In the same vein as the Iron 883, the Softail is an excellent pick both for new Harley riders and those who need something a little closer to the ground. The seat on the current main model, the Softail Standard, is just 25.8 inches off the ground, though one of the most attractive aspects of this bike is its customizability. There's a veritable galaxy of different seat options available for the Softail Standard, so you can get things set up to your exact needs and preferences.
While the Softail Standard is the leader of the pack right now, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention its offshoots, the Softail Slim and Softail Deluxe. The Slim dials the seat down to 25.5 inches and the Deluxe raises things a smidge to 25.9 inches. If you can find one of these bikes on the Harley-Davidson Marketplace, the Slim might be that little bit of extra height reduction you need, while the Deluxe can provide a bit of extra flash without sacrificing your ability to safely mount.
Fat Boy 114
Do you want to create that classic Harley-Davidson rider image, rocketing down the highway on a fierce, roaring hog? Well, that's a job for the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, a real rip-roarer of a motorcycle. If you're a shorter rider, though, don't be intimidated by this bike's muscle. It's actually surprisingly accessible from the ground with a seat height of 25.9 inches off the ground. The seat is also nice and wide, which means plenty of comfortable space to sit, especially if you're of a slightly smaller stature. These are just a few of the factors that makes the Fat Boy one of the most famous Harley-Davidson bikes.
Compared to some of these other bikes, the Fat Boy is better suited for long-distance highway cruising than short hops, and has the muscle to meet that need. As such, it's not a great fit for those without some experience riding Harley bikes already, but of course, being a beginner and being a short rider aren't mutually inclusive. If you've already cut your teeth on some other low riders and want something with some more meat on its bones, the Fat Boy's got plenty to chew on.
Street Bob 114
Are you looking for a height-compatible Harley-Davidson that you can tailor to your needs without extensive modification and accessorizing? Then you might want to try one of the offshoots of the brand's Street series motorcycles, the Street Bob 114. Right off the bat, the Street Bob is accommodating to shorter riders with a seat height of only 25.8 inches off the ground, but that's not all this gentleman has going for it.
The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is similar, yet distinct to the Fat Boy, with base features that are very accommodating to riders of all shapes and sizes. The mini-ape handlebar, for instance, is inherently adjustable with no customization necessary. If you happen to be a bit short in the arms in addition to being short in the legs, you can pull the entire handlebar rearward to bring it closer to you, allowing you to steer and control without having to extend your entire spine like a cat. It's also got mid-mount foot controls, so you don't need to extend your legs out all the way either. If you like to keep things close to the vest, ol' Bob's got your back and your front.
Street Glide
Perhaps you're in the market for a Harley-Davidson bike that's just short enough for you to get a handle on but still packs the kind of bulky, muscular body that has the necessary power for long-haul touring. Those requirements might make finding a touring bike a challenge for a shorter rider, but there is one quality option in Harley-Davidson's stable for this purpose: the Street Glide.
The Street Glide's seat is 26.1 inches off the ground, which is a bit higher than some of Harley's other bikes, but that height is balanced out by a carefully crafted, ergonomic design. The nose of the seat is pointed upwards, making it easier to mount without sliding off, while the rear of the seat keeps your hips in a comfortable, neutral position. As an added bonus, the Street Glide is equipped with full foot boards instead of narrow foot pegs, so even if you need to do a small hop to get on the bike, once you're on there, it'll cradle you with the utmost care.