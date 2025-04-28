5 Of The Fastest Minivans You Can Buy, Ranked By 0-60 Speed
Minivans aren't necessarily known for their speed, rather they're typically seen as affordable ways for families to pack a lot of gear and space for road trips. However, it's been said that driving fast in a slow vehicle is always more fun than driving slow in a fast one, and what could be more fun than tossing a two-ton apartment on wheels through a tight corner.
Manufacturers have made a number of one-off high-performance minivans over the years, like the Ford SuperVan, which had 1,400 horsepower. The minivans we're going to be discussing are all ones you can find at your local dealership. While none of them are tuned for performance, some of these parent-mobiles may surprise you with their quickness.
If you're looking for a vehicle that can handle the everyday tasks of shuttling children, back and forth trips to the grocery store, the occasional home improvement project, and also offers a bit of driving fun, these minivans should pique your interests. These are some of the fastest production minivans currently on the market.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid — 0-60 in 7.5 seconds
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a great minivan, offering more passenger and cargo space than many rivals, as well as fantastic fuel economy due to its hybrid powertrain. Unfortunately, that hybrid powertrain also brings down the Pacifica's performance figures. Sending power through the front wheels, the Pacifica Hybrid offers one engine: A 3.6-liter V6 mated to two electric motors and a 16-kWh battery pack.
Combined, that setup provides the minivan with 260 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Chrysler does also offer a non-hybrid version of the Pacifica: The gas-powered Pacifica features a 287-horsepower V6, which on paper, offers more power than the Pacifica Hybrid. However, due to the near-instant torque provided by the hybrid powertrain, the Pacifica Hybrid is quicker off the line.
The Pacifica Hybrid can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 7.5 seconds when properly equipped. While you won't see a Pacifica win many drag races, this minivan will still be able to match some larger and older vehicles in straight-line speed. The Pacifica Hybrid will also run a quarter-mile in just under 16 seconds flat.
Toyota Sienna — 0-60 in 7.5 seconds
One of the few minivans available today that offers all-wheel drive, the Toyota Sienna has been a mainstay in the minivan market since its debut back in the late '90s. Like the Pacifica Hybrid, the Sienna also packs a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain underneath its hood.
Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine attached to two electric motors, which produce a total of 245 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. That power is routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission. In fact, the Sienna is the only minivan that features exclusively a hybrid engine. While the hybrid powertrain does help with acceleration, the Sienna is bested by more traditionally-powered minivans.
When equipped with all-wheel drive, the Toyota Sienna can scoot from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds when properly equipped. With that time, the Sienna and Pacifica Hybrid would cross the line together. The Toyota also earns impressive fuel economy estimates of 36 mpg in both city and highway driving.
Kia Carnival — 0-60 in 7.0 seconds
One of the newest entries into the minivan market, the Kia Carnival made its debut in 2022, and is able to beat the Pacifica Hybrid and Sienna by the skin of its teeth in a straight line. The high-quality and nearly luxurious Carnival is one of the best value-packed minivans available due to its numerous standard features, impressive warranty, and one of the most affordable starting prices in the class.
The Carnival also comes powered by a capable 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 287 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard on the Kia, and unfortunately, the minivan doesn't offer all-wheel drive. Kia updated the interior and exterior of the Carnival for 2025, adding more standard features, improved the infotainment system to include wireless smartphone integration, and created a new mid-level LXS trim.
The Kia Carnival can hit 60 mph from a stop in 7.0 seconds flat when properly equipped, which is fast enough to hold down the halfway point in our list.
Honda Odyssey — 0-60 in 6.4 seconds
One of the most popular minivans to exist, the Honda Odyssey can be found in nearly every suburb in the country. Although it may not offer a hybrid powertrain option or the ability to add all-wheel drive, the Odyssey is no slouch when it comes to performance. Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Honda Odyssey offers a number of family-friendly features, including the brand's Magic Slide second-row seats, standard CabinTalk in-vehicle intercom system, and a number of household-style power outlets to make sure everyone's devices are fully charged for road trips. You'll feel safe in the Honda as well, as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick.
The Honda Odyssey can reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 6.8 seconds when properly equipped.
Volkswagen ID.Buzz — 0-60 in 5.5 seconds
The fastest minivan on our list is also the only electric minivan, which makes sense, as the electric powertrain can provide instant torque to the Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Entering the modern minivan market for the first time, the microbus-inspired ID.Buzz offers two electric powertrains.
The base ID.Buzz comes powered by a 91-kWh battery mounted to the rear-axle that produces 282 horsepower. In order to get the best 0-60 mph time, opt for the more powerful front and rear-axle-mounted electric motors; along with a 91-kWh battery, this system produces a total of 335 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. That's almost 50 horsepower more than what any other minivan offers. A single-speed automatic transmission is standard.
The all-new Volkswagen ID.Buzz can scoot from a stop to 60 mph in a blistering 5.5 seconds when properly equipped, leaving the Pacifica Hybrid and Sienna in the dust. The ID.Buzz also features available all-wheel drive. When fully charged, the electric minivan has a driving range of 234 miles.