5 Of The Fastest Minivans You Can Buy, Ranked By 0-60 Speed

Minivans aren't necessarily known for their speed, rather they're typically seen as affordable ways for families to pack a lot of gear and space for road trips. However, it's been said that driving fast in a slow vehicle is always more fun than driving slow in a fast one, and what could be more fun than tossing a two-ton apartment on wheels through a tight corner.

Advertisement

Manufacturers have made a number of one-off high-performance minivans over the years, like the Ford SuperVan, which had 1,400 horsepower. The minivans we're going to be discussing are all ones you can find at your local dealership. While none of them are tuned for performance, some of these parent-mobiles may surprise you with their quickness.

If you're looking for a vehicle that can handle the everyday tasks of shuttling children, back and forth trips to the grocery store, the occasional home improvement project, and also offers a bit of driving fun, these minivans should pique your interests. These are some of the fastest production minivans currently on the market.