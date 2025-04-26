5 Of The Fastest Dodge Hellcats, Ranked By Top Speed

The legendary Hellcat engine is the key component of high-performance vehicles such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk, and the dune-bashing Ram 1500 TRX. It was introduced for the 2015 model year as a supercharged version of the popular Chrysler HEMI engine with a 4.09-inch bore and 3.58-inch stroke that sum up a displacement of 6.2 liters.

While it's related to other Gen III HEMI engines such as the 5.7, 6.1, and 6.4-liter V8, it only shares around 10% of components with its siblings. The Hellcat engine features a 2.38-liter twin-screw IHI supercharger with air-to-liquid intercoolers that delivers up to 11.6 psi of boost. In this cast-iron block, heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads, a forged-steel crankshaft, and forged-aluminum pistons work together to create high rpm endurance. All told, the engine is robust enough to produce 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in standard form, making it the most powerful production engine ever dropped into a muscle car.

This also meant the Hellcat was both the first supercharged HEMI engine and Chrysler's most powerful engine at launch. It's fitting, then, that it is found beneath the hood of some of the fastest Dodge cars ever made. So to help give you an idea of the fastest Dodge Hellcats, we've identified five such models and ordered them by top speed.

