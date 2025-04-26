5 Of The Fastest Dodge Hellcats, Ranked By Top Speed
The legendary Hellcat engine is the key component of high-performance vehicles such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk, and the dune-bashing Ram 1500 TRX. It was introduced for the 2015 model year as a supercharged version of the popular Chrysler HEMI engine with a 4.09-inch bore and 3.58-inch stroke that sum up a displacement of 6.2 liters.
While it's related to other Gen III HEMI engines such as the 5.7, 6.1, and 6.4-liter V8, it only shares around 10% of components with its siblings. The Hellcat engine features a 2.38-liter twin-screw IHI supercharger with air-to-liquid intercoolers that delivers up to 11.6 psi of boost. In this cast-iron block, heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads, a forged-steel crankshaft, and forged-aluminum pistons work together to create high rpm endurance. All told, the engine is robust enough to produce 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in standard form, making it the most powerful production engine ever dropped into a muscle car.
This also meant the Hellcat was both the first supercharged HEMI engine and Chrysler's most powerful engine at launch. It's fitting, then, that it is found beneath the hood of some of the fastest Dodge cars ever made. So to help give you an idea of the fastest Dodge Hellcats, we've identified five such models and ordered them by top speed.
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: 180 MPH
The three-row Durango SRT Hellcat is the meanest, fastest, and most potent Dodge SUV ever. It launched back in 2020 for the 2021 model year with output coming in as high as 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque directed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's enough to get it up to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds — and clear a quarter mile in 11.5 seconds — on its way to a top speed of 180 mph.
There's plenty of power to slow it down, too, with braking provided by Brembo high-performance brakes that use two-piece, six-piston calipers to squeeze the brake pads against the 15.75-inch vented rotors in front. In the back, four-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rear brake discs help bring the Durango SRT Hellcat down from 60 mph in just 116 feet. That excellent stopping performance is offered alongside a specially tuned suspension with adaptive dampers and grippy Pirelli all-season tires.
Initially, Dodge offered the Durango SRT as a limited 2021 model, but brought it back for the 2023 model year due to popular demand. Its stupendous output and performance aside, people might have wanted the Durango SRT Hellcat back because of its high towing capacity, seeing as it can tow up to 8,700 pounds. The midsize SUV also has decent cargo-carrying capacity. With the seats upright, owners are limited to 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the rear seats down, however, and the space extends to 43.3 cubic feet. Take down the second row as to create an 85.1 cubic feet of room.
2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: 196 mph
To keep the seventh-generation Charger fresh, Dodge introduced the Widebody package in 2019 ahead of the 2020 model year. The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody adds 3.5 inches of width over the standard car, making for a wider, more muscular looking performance sedan with the numbers to match. The 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque on tap allow the Charger to reach 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, making the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody the quickest Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ever. As for outright top speed, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody can clock 196 mph.
Its handling abilities are also remarkable. During Dodge's testing, the Charger pulled an extremely high 0.96 g lateral grip on the skidpad and uses Brembo brakes that can bring the car from 60 mph to zero in 107 feet. SRT-tuned Bilstein suspension, adaptive dampers, 305/35ZR20 Pirelli P-Zero performance tires, and electric power steering complete the package.
If you're a keen driver and favor the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, your only option for buying one is the used market, as Dodge has already discontinued both the Charger and Challenger Hellcats due to stricter emissions laws. Pricing information online suggests you can expect to pay between $49,950 and $73,777 for a 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: 199 MPH
Given its reputation for speed, it was surely only a matter of time before the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat made it to our list of the fastest Dodge cars ever. The coupe produces 717 horsepower and 656 from its 6.2 Hellcat engine — 10 more horsepower and 6 extra lb-ft of torque over the standard output. This is possible thanks to a new, fully-functional dual-snorkel hood that improves the engine's breathing while also paying tribute to classic muscle cars like the 1970 Dart Swinger and 1971 Demon. With these improvements, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can hit a top speed of 199 mph.
That's about 3 mph faster than the coupe achieves in Widebody guise. The Hellcat Widebody is faster by the quarter mile, however, as it manages to clear in 10.9 seconds at 127 mph. The narrow body Challenger SRT Hellcat, by comparison, covers the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds at 125 mph. As with the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, the Challenger Hellcat Widebody adds 3.5 inches to the standard car's overall width.
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Redeye Widebody: 203 MPH
The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye made headlines when it launched for 2019 as the most powerful muscle car ever built. That was thanks to numerous upgrades, including a larger 2.7-liter supercharger on the Hellcat Redeye HEMI engine – up from 2.4 liters for the standard Hellcat engine – a larger induction air box, and a high-speed valve train. The automaker also raised the rpm limit to 6,500 rpm from 6,200 rpm and increased boost pressure from 11.6 psi in the regular Hellcat engine to 14.5 psi for the Challenger Redeye engine.
The result is a powertrain sophisticated enough to produce and handle 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque, directed to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. With that, it can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, clear the quarter mile in 11.1 seconds at 131 mph, and reach a top speed of 203 mph. That's the same speed as the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, although the latter runs the quarter mile a smidgen faster, crossing the line in 10.8 seconds at 131 mph.
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: 204 mph
The fastest Dodge Hellcat is the 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. That record is achieved thanks to a 707 horsepower, 650 lb-ft version of the 6.2 Hellcat engine that's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the sedan's rear-wheel drive system. With this, it manages 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, a quarter mile sprint time of 11.0 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 204 mph to earn itself the title of the fastest Hellcat in the world.
For safety reasons, Dodge made sure to offer the Charger SRT Hellcat with red and black key fobs, with the red key fob being able to grant full access to all 707 horses. The black fob, for its part, pegs maximum engine power at 500 hp and turns off launch control. Speaking of control, the Charger SRT Hellcat offers superb stopping power, courtesy of a six-piston Brembo brake system on the front, and a four-piston system on the rear.
Still, there's enough soft-touch materials and amenities on the inside to make the journey enjoyable from a comfort and convenience standpoint. These include heated and ventilated front high-performance seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch display, among many other things.