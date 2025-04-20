10 Google Home Settings You Should Change Immediately

The Google Home app is your gateway to controlling various smart home devices. Google's Nest speakers — which are among the best smart speaker brands – connect to the Google Home app, along with several other IoT devices like smart bulbs, smart displays, etc. In fact, if you're looking to buy any of the best large smart TVs, they will also link to the Google Home app if they're running on the Google TV OS. With so many gadgets and appliances all over the house connected to Google Home, there are some settings inside the app that users may want to modify either for a better experience or to protect their privacy. After all, these smart devices are connected to the internet and are active most of the time.

Advertisement

This led to a deeper look into the Google Home app, revealing 10 settings that need your immediate attention. Whether you have a single smart speaker at home or a bunch of connected devices around the house, changing these settings will add more functionality to the gadgets, safeguard your privacy, and ensure you give out as little data as possible to Google. Additionally, some settings unlock features that you were probably never aware of. So, connect your smartphone to the same Wi-Fi network as your smart vacuum cleaners or outdoor gadgets, and follow the instructions to perfectly optimize all your devices.