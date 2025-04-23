How Long Do Ego Batteries Typically Last And Can They Be Left On The Charger?

A common move power tool owners make is leaving their rechargeable battery packs on their chargers whenever they're not in use. It makes sense on paper; you want your battery to be charged up, so it's ready to use. Batteries from most hardware brands like Milwaukee are shored up against overcharging but leaving them on the hook for too long is still bad for them.

For Ego batteries, the brand's FAQ states that it is safe to leave them in the charging cradle while they're not in use but only for a maximum of 30 days. This is because all Ego battery packs are built with a special discharging feature — when 30 days elapse, the batteries automatically discharge whatever energy they have stored until they reach their default storing capacity of 30%.

Basically, if you're using your Ego battery in a tool on a fairly regular basis, it's okay to leave it in the charger whenever it's not in use. It's ideal to remove the battery from the charger when it's done charging, but it's not the end of the world if you don't. On the other hand, if you know for sure that you're not going to need that particular battery for a while, especially if it's longer than 30 days, you should keep the battery off its charger and store it in a dry, even-temperature location.

