What Do The Flashing Lights On Your Ego Battery Mean?

In the olden days of disposable batteries, there wasn't much in the way of efficient power regulation. You just used the batteries until they stopped giving power, and then you chucked them in the trash. These days, portable power is much more efficient. Not only are battery packs designed to be recharged and reused over and over, which helps cut down on e-waste, but they're also equipped with specialized systems to give you a better idea of what's going on in there.

Battery packs from various prominent hardware brands like Ryobi or Milwaukee are typically equipped with meter lights that let you know how much juice is left in there so you can optimize your usage. Another brand that utilizes similar tech is Ego, which utilizes a convenient set of round LEDs on its battery packs for tools and machines. These LEDs can glow and blink in several colors and patterns, though if you don't actually know what the patterns mean, it may not be that helpful. Let's briefly cover a few of these patterns, specifically the ones that involve flashing and blinking.