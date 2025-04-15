10 Toyota Models That Do Not Have A CVT Transmission

A continuously variable transmission (CVT, for short) is a somewhat polarizing bit of kit in the automotive world. Unlike a traditional gearbox with a set number of gears, a CVT uses a pulley system and a belt to adjust your gear ratios. Regular transmissions physically move cogs into contact with each other, but a CVT just adjusts how thick its main pulleys are, the distance between them, and a band connecting the two pulleys would stretch accordingly. This adjusting of the band (or sometimes chain) gives CVTs a virtually infinite gear ratio, and results in somewhat better fuel efficiency.

However, the good news ends there, because CVTs are just not durable or reliable beyond the first couple years. Nissan was even taken to court in a class-action lawsuit because its CVTs were failing just past the 50,000-mile warranty in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was forced to extend the warranty on its problematic CVTs to 10 years or 120,000 miles in the U.S., in a $277 million settlement.

If you're driving with a regular transmission (not necessarily manual, but with physical cogs on a shaft) and it fails, you can still limp to the shop in first gear. However, if your CVT fails, you're stuck. People today just want reliability, ergo, they're looking for cars without CVTs and thus, they turn to Toyota for their needs. Good news: Many Toyota models currently on offer don't have CVTs. Here are 10 of them.

