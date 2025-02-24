2026 Toyota Rav4: Everything We Know So Far

There may not be that many big changes between the current RAV4 and next year's model since they are both from the same generation. The previous RAV4 was already built on the Toyota New Global Architecture, providing a more rigid structure, reliable stability, and better handling — the next RAV4 wouldn't need any big changes since it's already designed on the TNGA. This doesn't mean the 2026 RAV4 won't have any exterior changes, however, as we've seen with Toyota's newer SUVs — expect the RAV4 to get a blockier facelift like the 2025 4Runner.

On the inside, however, it's expected that the new RAV4 will drop some engine options. Previously, the RAV4 had gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variations to choose from but the 2026 will probably drop the gas option and go full hybrid. This would not be a surprise since another popular Toyota, the Camry, is now only offered as a hybrid as well. As more brands race towards an electric future, it seems like a predictable move for Toyota, which has been focused on hybrid models the past few years. Expect the RAV4 to continue having an impressive performance with zippy acceleration. A battery improvement could also be on the way, providing drivers with an extended range and faster charging times.

Another prediction that's considered pretty safe is an upgrade to the RAV4's interior. While it will still be focused on functionality and cargo space, the dashboard and styling could see an improvement like Toyota's other new models. Nothing has been confirmed so far but the RAV4 will likely follow in those footsteps going into 2026.