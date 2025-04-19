Why You Should Avoid Removing The Radiator Cap On A Hot Engine

Internal combustion engines, like the ones that most modern and non-electric vehicles use, are capable of generating immense amounts of power to help us get to and from our destinations or show off at the drag strip. However, while creating all of that power, our cars' engines also get pretty hot. Heat is an expected byproduct of the internal combustion process, but extreme levels of excess heat are not normal and can cause extensive engine damage.

To help prevent the development of excess heat, automakers install dedicated engine cooling systems, which include components like the radiator, thermostat, water pump, a network of hoses and fluid passages, and coolant. Coolant is a roughly 50/50 combination of antifreeze and water, and is designed to absorb excess engine heat and carry it away from the internal parts. Most modern cars have a coolant reservoir and a radiator with a cap. And while you may be inclined — or perhaps even instructed — to pop open the radiator and fill it with water in the event of an engine overheating problem, you should avoid doing so for one primary reason.

Removing the radiator cap on a hot engine is not a smart move because it's a great way to burn yourself. Automotive cooling systems are pressurized, meaning that if you open the cap on a hot engine, coolant could shoot out, spraying you with boiling liquid and potentially causing severe burns. If your car overheats, and you're wondering what you should do instead of removing the radiator cap, stick around.

