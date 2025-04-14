Why You Shouldn't Get Your Hopes Up For A Mid-Engine Mustang

Out of all the companies within the Big Three, Ford represents the closest to traditionalism that you can get, at least in terms of sports cars. Its closest comparison used to be the Corvette, which was produced as a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive car for 66 years, but no more as of 2020 (though many earlier 'Vettes dabbled with mid-engine configurations). As for Stellantis, they attempted to axe the Hemi entirely in 2024 as part of an effort to electrify its lineup (that didn't go well).

Ford, meanwhile, actively fought against departures from the traditional Mustang formula, stating that the Mustang would remain a V8 RWD sports car with a manual transmission, but that doesn't stipulate where the engine should be located. After all, the Corvette moved its powerplant amidships, so why not the Mustang? That's probably not going to happen, at least not for the foreseeable future, as there are a number of factors involved in creating a new platform. A hypothetical mid-engine Mustang needs far more than just a platform to make it work; there's the question of marketing, the fact that the Mustang fills a specific niche that no longer faces significant competition in the US, and the potential backlash associated with such a drastic change.

As someone who's written for various specialist Ford and Mustang websites professionally for several years, and is intimately familiar with the history of the platform, I'll explore each of these factors. I'll primarily extrapolate my data from historical evidence along with current-event anecdotes and politics to establish all the problems associated with producing a theoretical mid-engine Mustang.