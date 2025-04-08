Every Major Electric Piano & Keyboard Brand Ranked According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a big chance that you're in one of two camps when it comes to electric pianos versus keyboards. You might find that only those instruments, and only the best among them, can replicate the feeling of a real piano, or you don't see how a minuscule difference in the weight and pivot point of a piece of wood can bring the price of a mediocre rompler to the thousands of dollars. Alternatively, you might not know what an electric piano is at all. In a few words, an electric piano is a keyboard instrument meant to replicate the sound and feel of a real piano, and it's mostly used as a substitute for an acoustic instrument.

The expectation is that the keys will react differently to the touch than they do in a regular MIDI keyboard, an organ, or even a stage piano, and feel is often more important than sound. A sound library (a type of music production plugin) will ultimately beat any standalone electric piano when it comes to realism. Our list is focused on the biggest brands in the electric piano business, but even if you don't know anything about pianos, you're likely to recognize some of those names. The same brands behind the best electric pianos make plenty of other gear, including keyboards with piano-style action and stage keyboards aimed at pianists. That's why we decided to include these keyboard instruments in our ranking.

