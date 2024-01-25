Digital Pianos Vs Keyboards: What Are The Big Differences?

Music has a decades-long history of embracing electronics. Whether we're talking about plugging a guitar into an amplifier or creating full songs from MIDI sound packs on Ableton Live, technology has massively shaped what music sounds like today. Some use these technological devices to create sounds we've never heard before. Others try to recreate the sounds made by traditional instruments as best as they can, sometimes to avoid having to purchase equipment, hire musicians, and book a recording studio.

In the digital age, one of the most important pieces of equipment for a musician is the keyboard, an instrument that can be used in a myriad of different ways. It makes just as much sense on a stage for a stadium concert tour as it does in a bedroom, making a song on a laptop. Now, if you were to go out and buy a keyboard, you may run into something called a digital piano. At first glance, these two seem like the same thing, as they are electronic takes on the classic piano. You might see the black and white keys and may think you could choose either one of them. But despite how similar they are aesthetically, a keyboard and a digital piano are quite different in how they are made and how you should use them. Here's a quick guide to help you determine which one is right for you.