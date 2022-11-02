Sony's Boombox Groovebox Hybrid That Never Quite Caught On

The late 1970s and early 1980s were indeed a glorious time to be alive. Growing up in that era exposed us to a veritable treasure trove of consumer electronics that quite literally went on to not only shape our lives but revolutionize the world.

In 1977 Atari brought arcade games to the home when it gave us the Atari 2600. In 1978 Texas Instruments released the Speak & Spell, the first commercially marketed speech-synthesis device/toy aimed at helping kids learn to speak. And spell. The following year Sony released the Walkman: The first commercially available, personal, portable stereo cassette player.

Commodore Business Machine released its 8-bit personal computer known as the Commodore 64 in 1982. That same year Sony dropped the first compact disc (CD) player in Japan. A year later (1983), it went on sale in the U.S with an eye-popping, wallet-busting MSRP of $1,000. In 1984 Apple released the first Macintosh. Who can forget that crazy Orwellian Big Brother commercial shown during Super Bowl XVIII, directed by none other than Ridley Scott?

But not every product was a hit. With so many new gadgets coming out at breakneck pace competing for our attention, not to mention our money, not every product is memorable. One such gadget was the Sony CFS-C7 Chord Machine Boombox Portable Cassette Tape Recorder, released in 1982 and only in Japan.