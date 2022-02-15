This Casio Watch Is Made With Bioplastic Made From Castor Seeds And Corn

Casio has announced the PRO TREK PRW-61Y series, the latest in its venerable PRO TREK series. What sets this model apart from previous PRO TREK models, and indeed any previous Casio watch, is its use of biomass plastics. The company says that the PWR-61 uses biomass plastics in its ruggedized case, band and the case back, which is undoubtedly a positive step forward for sustainability. The company sees the use of biomass plastics in its PRO TREK line as the ideal product in its line up as the device is targeted at lovers of nature and the outdoors.

In all other ways, the Casio PRO TREK PRW-61Y series has a lot in common with other models from the series. It comes in the variants: the PRW-61Y-3 in khaki, the PRW-61Y-1B that features an all-black look and the PRW-61-1A that changes things up with a silver dial. The watch comes equipped with a digital compass, barometer, altimeter and thermometer along with support for multi-band 6 radio wave reception all of which come in handy when exploring the outdoors. In keeping with the environmentally friendly theme of its biomass plastics, Casio says it will use recycled paper in its packaging for the new watches as it works towards building a circular economy by using sustainable materials in the design of forthcoming watch designs as well.