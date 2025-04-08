12 Hidden Lexus Features & Easter Eggs You Might Not Know About

A premium spin-off division of parent company Toyota, Lexus had to fight its way to the table of luxury brands once dominated by the Germans. But that was more than 30 years ago. Fast forward to 2025 and the Lexus portfolio is brimming with hybrids, high-performance sedans, opulent luxury cruisers and serious off-roading machines. Lexus technology is often at the bleeding edge of the auto industry and the level of perfection Lexus pursues with its Takumi master craftsmen has earned the automaker a loyal following. Beyond innovation and craftsmanship, Lexus also hides an impressive number of Easter eggs throughout its lineup.

Over the years, little-known Lexus facts have come to light like workers being provided with three sets of fake fingernails to ensure world-class build quality. Today, however, we'll be zeroing in on hidden features — or Easter eggs — you may not know about in the latest Lexus models, like watching movies with the CD player. Who knew?